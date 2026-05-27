The Firm Energy Obligations (OEF) auction held in Colombia awarded 4,069.7 MW of new capacity scheduled to enter the system starting in December 2029. Solar PV accounted for 1,546.9 MW across 29 awarded projects, with individual plant capacities of up to 200 MW among the main beneficiaries. Latam The Firm Energy Obligations (OEF) auction, convened by Colombia's Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission (CREG) through Resolution 101 079 of 2025 and administered by XM, the Colombian system operator responsible for running the country's electricity system and wholesale market, awarded 4,069.7 MW of ...

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