The results of the latest tender under the federal government's Capacity Investment Scheme have been released with 19 projects successful, aiming to provide a combined 7.8 GW of renewable generation capacity and 7.9 GWh of storage by the end of 2030. Australia The Australian government has announced the successful outcome of Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 7 - NEM Generation with support for 19 projects expected to provide a combined 7.8 GW of renewable generation energy across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania. The tender, that was seeking an indicative ...

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