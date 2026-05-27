Swiss analytics firm Pexapark says two hybrid solar and battery energy storage power purchase agreements (PPAs) were among the 17 deals last month.European developers signed 17 power purchase agreements (PPAs) with a contracted capacity totaling 966 MW in April, according to the latest analysis from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. Last month's deals included two hybrid solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) PPAs, Pexapark found, including a 150 MW virtual hybrid PPA between Endesa and Sonnedix covering solar and battery assets across both Spain and Portugal. "While hybrid renewable ...

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