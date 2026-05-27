Continuing to grow in the UK and internationally, with India seeing especially strong member growth in the last 12 months

In the UK, Tide has 15% market share and has helped small businesses access over £1.75bn in credit

Rapid roll out of products; from admin, accounting and tax tools; subscription options; payment solutions; government registrations; bill payments and credit

Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, today announces it has crossed 2 million members globally, with India in particular seeing strong growth. More than 1.1 million small businesses joined Tide in India since the company launched there in December 2022. This makes India Tide's fastest-growing market by member acquisition.

The UK is Tide's home market, with 900,000 SMEs, 15% market share, and the majority of the company's revenue. Tide's steadily expanding its presence in Europe, with Germany and France, where the platform is gaining strong traction, thanks to millions of small businesses turning to digital to manage their businesses.

In late 2025, Tide received a strategic investment from TPG, a leading global alternative asset manager, valuing the company at $1.5 billion.

Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, said: "We are delighted to be crossing the 2 million member milestone. This number is a testament to the trust that our members place in us in all our markets. Behind every number, there's a story of a member choosing a simpler, less time-heavy, connected way of managing their business.

"This success is also thanks to the passion our teams bring to their role every day. From our world-leading 900-strong product engineering teams, to operations, marketing and support functions; a commitment to excellence and agility has brought us to this point. India's growth in member numbers is phenomenal, and shows how getting the product-market fit right when considering new markets is crucial. We'll continue to expand both internationally and provide a richer and more connected product offering, ensuring we focus at all times on our mission to save members time and money."

Highlights:

Product pipeline, International expansion and the future

Product pipeline: Growth is driven by our product offering and relentless ambition to solve SME problems. Tide's all-in-one business management platform provides members with access to fast, compliant business registration, time-saving accounting and administrative tools, and integrated team management features such as expense management and payroll. It also offers savings accounts, affordable credit, seamless payment solutions, and connected sales tools, including acquiring and website building. Tide's objective is to deliver integrated solutions that address the core needs of small businesses, from inception to growth. Recent launches include Insurance, Making Tax Digital tools and Cash Isas.

India: A current and rapidly growing 1.1m plus member base, officially 72 million and unofficially 140 million MSMEs. The company is targeting India's underserved markets tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, where small businesses operate in the informal sector without access to digital and financial tools. Tide is aiding this shift by simplifying access to essential services like Udyam and GST registration, payments, and lending, helping them unlock growth opportunities.

UK: With 900,000 members, and 15% market share, against a backdrop of 5.2m small businesses, make Tide the leading business management platform. The focus is on diversification and connectivity, with products that are admin and business friendly.

Europe: Bringing the full richness of Tide's UK platform to each of its international markets over time. Tide is also looking to further expand its presence on the European mainland. Following the entry of Germany the previous year, Tide entered France in late 2025. Tide's Credit Intermediation is leading initial growth in these two EU markets with over EUR 50 million already disbursed. Tide recently announced the establishment of its European headquarters in Luxembourg.

AI: Tide is leveraging AI to generate growth in regulated environments, using its large, proprietary SME dataset to gain real-time insights within a strong risk framework. This data advantage enables it to build practical, scalable AI tools that solve everyday small business challenges, such as access to finance.

Tideans: Strengthening its leadership and OneTeam Bernie Miles joined as Chief Data and Technology Officer (CDTO) earlier in 2026, providing a major boost to Tide's Executive Team. Dan McNally joined as SVP and CEO of Tide Insurance Services late in 2025, to lead its growing global insurance business and advance the next phase of Tide's expansion into business protection. Marc Lacroix joined as Country Managing Director for France in mid-2025, to launch Tide in France, with a view to building a team on the ground. More than 2,800 employees and rising; largely in the UK; India, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Lithuania, and Serbia.



Women in Business: Dedicated to supporting female-led businesses in the UK and India, Tide has now surpassed its goal of onboarding 200,000 women-led businesses in the UK reaching the milestone nearly two years ahead of schedule while continuing to target 500,000 women-led businesses in India by the end of 2027. Two Tide owned reports in India and in the UK in 2025 highlighted the challenges and opportunities for women in business. With over 20% of small businesses led by women in all its markets, the company strongly believes that supporting women business owners is a powerful lever of economic growth.

Continued commitment to Net Zero: Using carbon removals to match all Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, a practice maintained since 2022. Tide is also firmly on track to reduce CO2e emissions per employee by 90% by 2030, and by doing so to also reduce emissions by revenue by 97%. Tide is now working to make the transition to net zero easier for its members by providing integrated tools and support to help them achieve their goals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526076712/en/

Contacts:

Lloyd Purnell, press@tide.co