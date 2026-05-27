Intravacc B.V.: Intravacc Secures French CIR Approval to Support Vaccine R&D Partnerships

The 2025-2027 approval helps French innovators access Intravacc's vaccine development, analytical development and cGMP manufacturing services

French Ministry approval recognizes Intravacc as a private research organization for CIR-related R&D expenses for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

French biotech and pharmaceutical partners may declare qualifying R&D operations outsourced to Intravacc under the CIR framework, subject to project-level eligibility and applicable rules.

Intravacc combines viral, bacterial, conjugate and protein-expression vaccine platforms with process development, analytical services, quality control and cGMP clinical manufacturing.





BILTHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing, today announced that it has received approval from the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Space as a private research organization for the French Research Tax Credit, known as the Crédit d'Impôt Recherche (CIR), for the years 2025, 2026 and 2027. The approval recognizes Intravacc's capacity to perform R&D activities for companies and reinforces the company's value as a development partner for French biotech and pharmaceutical organizations.

The CIR framework is designed to support eligible R&D activities, including work outsourced to approved research organizations. Intravacc's approval makes it easier for French partners to integrate eligible R&D services into their CIR documentation, while project-level eligibility remains subject to applicable CIR rules and any required assessment. The approval is particularly relevant for companies seeking specialized external capabilities in vaccine design, process development, analytical development, assay validation, quality control, formulation and cGMP clinical batch production.

Ivo Lemmens, Intravacc's managing director, says:

"I am pleased that Intravacc has received CIR approval for 2025-2027. This recognition supports our commitment to helping French and European partners accelerate vaccine innovation while reducing development risk. By combining our vaccine development know-how, advanced analytical capabilities and cGMP manufacturing expertise, we can support partners from early concept to clinical proof of concept."

Intravacc supports vaccine programs across diverse modalities, including viral, bacterial, conjugate and E. coli-expressed protein vaccines. The company offers integrated services across antigen selection, vaccine strain design, upstream and downstream process development, formulation, analytical development, quality control, regulatory support, technology transfer and cGMP manufacturing. Its analytical offering includes immunological, biochemical, biophysical, cell-based and analytical chemistry assays, supporting identity and content testing, purity, structural characterization, formulation, stability and preclinical characterization.

This milestone demonstrates Intravacc's ability to deliver R&D-focused vaccine development and analytical programs for industry partners, while providing French clients with a practical framework for documenting eligible outsourced R&D operations under the CIR. Intravacc will continue to support partners with precise project scoping and invoicing to help align R&D work with CIR documentation requirements.

About Intravacc

Intravacc is a leading global CDMO specializing in vaccine and biologics development and manufacturing for biotech and pharmaceutical partners. Leveraging its cell-culture, bacterial, conjugation, and E. coli expression platforms, extensive analytical development services and GMP capabilities, Intravacc supports the full development pathway from early-stage research to Phase I/II clinical production. Its analytical capabilities span method development, assay development and validation, antigen and immune response characterization, stability studies and quality control. With a strong track record in technology transfer and scalable vaccine solutions, Intravacc enables partners to accelerate timelines, reduce risk and efficiently bring innovative vaccines to the clinic.

Contact info

Intravacc

Dr. Robert van der Put, VP BD

P: +31 30 792 03 00

E: businessdevelopment@intravacc.nl