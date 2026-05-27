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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 08:12 Uhr
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Datamatics Global Services Limited: SBI Life collaborates with Datamatics to harness Agentic AI, redefining underwriting for smarter, future-ready risk assessment

MUMBAI, India, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamatics (BSE: 532528) (NSE: DATAMATICS), a global Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company, today announced that SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted life insurers, has appointed Datamatics to redefine underwriting operations using Agentic AI-powered automation.

Underwriting is a mission-critical function for life insurers, particularly for complex cases that require detailed analysis of medical histories, laboratory reports, and multiple risk indicators. Traditionally, these evaluations have relied on manual review by experienced underwriters, a process that demands significant time and expertise.

SBI Life has implemented Datamatics' TruAI Underwriting solution, powered by Agentic AI. The platform is designed to assist underwriters in handling complex medical underwriting cases with greater speed, consistency and insight.

TruAI Underwriting ingests and analyzes documents such as medical reports, declarations, and laboratory results, extracting key medical parameters and highlighting potential risk indicators. It generates a consolidated digital case summary and provides intelligent decision support, drawing on underwriting rules and historical outcomes. With self-learning capabilities, the system continuously enhances risk evaluation over time, while final decision authority remains with human underwriters to ensure governance, accountability, and regulatory compliance.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward smarter, more efficient underwriting, enabling SBI Life to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and elevate the overall customer experience.

Rahul Kanodia, Vice Chairman and CEO, Datamatics, said, "At Datamatics, we are making strategic investments in AI, and Agentic AI to solve complex enterprise problems. Solutions like TruAI Underwriting demonstrate how these investments are translating into tangible business impact for our customers. We are happy to engage with SBI Life Insurance and showcase how intelligent AI agents can transform complex insurance underwriting process, assisting SBI Life operate faster and significantly reduce operational costs."

SBI Life Insurance: for more information, please visit our website www.sbilife.co.in, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Datamatics Global Services Limited: to know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com

For media queries, please contact:

Amit Nagarseker
Marketing & Corporate Communications
amit.nagarseker@datamatics.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378391/4629271/Datamatics_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988514/sbi_logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/sbi-life-collaborates-with-datamatics-to-harness-agentic-ai-redefining-underwriting-for-smarter-future-ready-risk-assessment-302782722.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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