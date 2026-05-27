

EQS Newswire / 27/05/2026 / 14:20 UTC+8

HONG KONG, May 26, 2026 - Against the backdrop of China's continued emphasis on the real economy under the "15th Five-Year Plan" and the rising strategic importance of the new materials industry, premier enterprises are experiencing a multi-dimensional resonance driven by policy tailwinds, market demand, and industrial synergy. Today, the 2026 Global Newspaper Economic Forum and the "Golden Kunpeng" China Financial Value Awards Ceremony, co-hosted by the Global Commercial Newspapers Union and Hong Kong Commercial Daily, officially commenced in Hong Kong. Double Coronation on the Financial Value List During the high-profile ceremony, the official honorees for the 2026 "Golden Kunpeng" China Financial Value List were unveiled. Global New Materials International Holdings Limited (GNMI; stock code: 06616.HK) clinched the prestigious award for "Most Investable Listed Company under the 15th Five-Year Plan". Concurrently, Dr. Su Ertian, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of GNMI, was named the "Most Influential Chairman of a Listed Company". The Golden Kunpeng Awards are determined by the China Financial Value List through a rigorous framework evaluating corporate value and industry influence. Winners must achieve benchmark-level standards across multiple dimensions, including product strength, profitability, growth potential, and social value. The ceremony brought together hundreds of distinguished guests from the HKSAR Government, industry associations, and financial institutions. Within this year's honors list, GNMI stood out as the sole enterprise in the new materials subsector to sweep two major awards. This represents more than an industry coronation; it marks a decisive vote of confidence from international capital markets in GNMI's strategic evolution into a "globalized, platform-based enterprise" via high-tier industrial M&A during a phase of global industry consolidation. A Paradigm Shift in Institutional Valuation For mature institutional funds, evaluating a large-scale industrial M&A enterprise currently undergoing deep integration solely through traditional static P/E metrics risks overlooking non-cash expenditures and phased investments typical of the initial integration phase. Peering through the technical volatility of the income statement to focus on a company's true cash-generation capacity, intrinsic growth elasticity, and the full-year revenue growth visibility of the group constitutes the foundational logic for long-term value assessment by international capital. GNMI's recognition as the "Most Investable Listed Company under the 15th Five-Year Plan" reflects market acknowledgment of its M&A integration logic and growth visibility. Anchored in the "15th Five-Year Plan": Breaking Through Industry Chokepoints and Defining Market Leadership As a newly designated pillar industry prioritized for cultivation and development under China's 15th Five-Year Plan, the new materials sector serves as a core cornerstone supporting high-end manufacturing and technological innovation. Crucially, it acts as a strategic bulwark safeguarding critical domestic domains against foreign chokepoint risks during geopolitical friction. As a key entity executing the Industrial Foundation Strengthening Project for synthetic mica (endorsed by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology), GNMI's flagship product-synthetic mica-has been precisely listed under the "encouraged" category of the Industrial Structure Adjustment Guidance List (2024 Edition). This national-level strategic positioning not only unlocks hard-core policy tailwinds for an asset-heavy, high-barrier industrial new materials sector, but also charges GNMI with the era-defining mission of acting as an industry benchmark to lead the continuous advancement of China's surface performance materials sector. This robust capacity to execute national strategy has translated from blueprint to tangible value through GNMI's dense rollout of major industrial projects. In February 2026, the Tonglu synthetic mica project, engineered for an annual capacity of 100,000 tons, successfully commenced production and ignition. This milestone marks the official commercialization of what is currently the world's largest and most technologically advanced synthetic mica manufacturing base, while simultaneously strengthening the self-sufficiency and resilience of China's vertical new materials supply chain. As a critical foundational new material nationwide, synthetic mica is an indispensable component of the advanced manufacturing ecosystem. GNMI's Tonglu project is dedicated to the R&D and industrialization of high-quality synthetic mica and its derivatives, securing a stable supply of premium core substrates for the company's global value chain. By resolving acute industry pain points such as the prohibitive procurement costs of natural mica and ESG-related procurement premiums, the project bolsters independent supply-side autonomy from the raw material level. Data from Frost & Sullivan indicates that the global pearlescent materials market is projected to cross the RMB 50 billion threshold by 2030, with the Chinese market expected to capture a massive share of RMB 13.5 billion. The entire sector is at a golden inflection point of exploding demand. Driven specifically by the rise of new energy vehicles and the aesthetic iteration of premium automotive coatings, demand for pearlescent materials in the automotive sector is witnessing explosive growth-a premium frontier that natural domestic materials historically struggled to breach. With a logical closed loop formed from strategic endorsement to capacity breakthroughs and high-value market penetration, GNMI is accelerating its transition from a "follower" to a "leader" within a global surface performance materials industry that is rapidly consolidating toward technology-driven platform giants. Cross-Border M&A Unlocks Synergy Dividends, Forging a Globalized Surface Performance Materials Platform How far an enterprise can journey often hinges on the strategic foresight and intellectual depth of its leadership. Honored as the "Most Influential Chairman of a Listed Company," Dr. Su Ertian's strategic philosophy has consistently emphasized a dual-engine development model: "anchoring the baseline through organic R&D, and breaking new ground via external M&A". Dr. Su Ertian is resolutely committed to building the company into a globalized, platform-based enterprise for surface performance materials. Driven by this forward-looking capital and industrial vision, the company successfully finalized the strategic acquisition and closing of 100% equity in Merck Group's Surface Solutions business, SUSONITY, in 2025. In transitioning from a domestic market leader to a global platform, GNMI has established a sustainable, two-way value conversion pathway under a "bring-in and going-out" dual-circulation globalization philosophy: External Expansion ("Going Out"): GNMI has leveraged its cross-border acquisitions and integrations of Germany's Merck Surface Solutions business (SUSONITY) and South Korea's CQV to fully import a mature technology system and global distribution network that has served top-tier automotive and cosmetics sectors for over 60 years, successfully penetrating core European and North American markets. In 2025, the company's sales revenue in Europe spiked by 555.0% year-on-year, while North American sales surged by 1,047.5%, rapidly accelerating the revenue contribution from overseas markets. Organic Anchoring ("Bring In"): GNMI is matching high-end product lines featuring world-class technical capabilities with the massive consumer markets of China and the Asia-Pacific. Recently, its subsidiary SUSONITY inked a strategic cooperation agreement with RUNBEN, the leading brand in China's mosquito-repellent industry. The two parties will deepen cooperation across product R&D, technological innovation, and market expansion, driving product-level value resonance between an internationally leading technology system and an established Chinese consumer brand. Currently, GNMI has deployed six R&D centers, six manufacturing hubs, and six application centers globally, with a sales network spanning over 150 countries and regions. Its three major brands-Chesir, SUSONITY, and CQV-have formed a full-link collaborative matrix encompassing R&D, production, and regional application. When assessing the success of a cross-border acquisition, the intrinsic cash-generation capacity of overseas subsidiaries remains the ultimate litmus test. CQV's Q1 2026 performance staged a powerful rebound ("deep crouch and high jump"), signaling strong visibility for full-year high growth as its core business revenue and sales volume achieved robust year-on-year growth. Sales of high-value-added products, such as alumina-based and glass-based materials, expanded significantly, accelerating market penetration from South Korea into broader international markets. Even more compelling than stellar financial metrics is management's deployment of "real silver and gold" to increase their holdings in the secondary market. Following consecutive purchases of nearly 2.442 million ordinary shares in April 2026, Chairman Dr. Su Ertian took intensive action again on May 13 and 14, increasing his stake by 773,000 shares and 232,000 shares, respectively. Such high-frequency, large-scale cash investments within a compressed timeframe vividly demonstrate management's ironclad confidence in the company's long-term cash-generation resilience. Diversified Product Portfolio: 5,000+ Effect Pigments Construct a Defensible Moat; Active Ingredients Second Curve Fuels High Growth In terms of its product narrative, GNMI has completely broken free from the cyclical risks inherent to single-material enterprises, presenting a diversified matrix characterized by an exceptionally robust cash-flow engine alongside wide-open growth trajectories. The Core Baseline: 5,000+ Effect Pigments A product matrix exceeding 5,000 effect pigments forms GNMI's unshakable core business. By consistently executing global integration and independent R&D strategies, the company has constructed a multi-substrate, all-scenario product portfolio, thereby building formidable customer stickiness and competitive barriers in high-margin sectors such as premium automotive, digital electronics, industrial coatings, and cosmetics. In 2025, GNMI's pearlescent effect pigments revenue reached RMB 2.53 billion, a substantial year-on-year growth of 65.8%, providing solid, counter-cyclical free cash flow to backstop continuous expansion and anchor its foundational cash generation. The Second Growth Curve: Cosmetic Active Ingredients While stabilizing its core, GNMI naturally absorbed the high-end cosmetic Active Ingredients business into its portfolio via the SUSONITY acquisition, marking a critical strategic step into the healthcare and premium beauty verticals. As a core flagship series within the legacy Merck Surface Solutions ecosystem, the active ingredients business boasts high technological barriers, exceptional gross margin profiles, and high-frequency customer re-purchasing behavior. Leveraging this world-class asset, GNMI utilizes cutting-edge inorganic encapsulation and surface modification techniques to deliver high-end cosmetic active ingredients featuring superior skin barrier repair, photoaging defense, and safe sun protection. The cultivation of GNMI's second growth curve precisely capitalizes on the global macro trends of "Clean Beauty" and science-backed skincare, effectively shattering the long-standing monopoly of overseas specialty chemical giants in high-end active ingredients. This vertical leap from high-value-added effect pigments into healthcare active ingredients expands technological boundaries across both volume and quality, unlocking fresh earnings growth upside on a commercial level. Future Outlook & Valuation Synergy Looking ahead to the new industrial landscape of the "15th Five-Year Plan," GNMI's medium- to long-term growth momentum continues to crystallize, underpinned by technical barriers, a globalized capacity footprint, and supply chain integration capabilities. A recent research report from Changjiang Securities pointed out that the company is poised to further expand its mid-market share by leveraging its scale and synthetic mica advantages alongside ongoing capacity additions. Simultaneously, its expansion pathway into high-end markets remains highly transparent via the channel and technical resources of SUSONITY and CQV, with meaningful synergy-driven cost reductions highly anticipated. Following the acquisitions of South Korea's CQV and Merck's Surface Solutions business, channel synergy, product onboarding, cost optimization, and technological complementarity are expected to yield an integration effect of "1+1+1>3," leading the brokerage to maintain its "Buy" rating. 27/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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