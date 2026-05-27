Households installing solar under Malaysia's Solar Accelerated Transition Action Program will be able to apply for a cash rebate from June. The rebate is set at MYS 600 ($151.27)/kWac up to a maximum MYS 3,000. It is expected to support up to 50,000 homeowners.The government of Malaysia has announced a new rebate scheme for home solar installations. The Sustainable Rebate and Incentive Assistance (SuRIA) Home initiative will offer home solar owners a rebate of MYS 600 ($151.27)/kWac, up to a maximum MYS 3,000 per household for a 5 kWac system. To be eligible for the rebate, homeowners must have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...