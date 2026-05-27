Paraguay has launched its first large-scale solar photovoltaic tender under Law No. 7599/2025, marking a key step in diversifying its electricity mix beyond hydropower. The 140 MW project, supported by the World Bank, includes grid connection via a 220 kV substation and opens the door to long-term renewable PPAs and future hybrid solar-plus-storage developments. Latam Paraguay's National Electricity Administration (ANDE) has launched a tender for the construction of the Loma Plata Photovoltaic Solar Power Plant, a 140 MW project located in the Boquerón department. The facility will connect directly ...

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