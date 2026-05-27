PipeChain, a global provider of cloud-based Collaborative Planning Execution software for large multinational companies and Multi-Enterprise Network solutions for the automotive and retail industries, today announced the acquisition of the Dutch supply chain software company Quyntess Holding B.V. ("Quyntess", https://www.quyntess.com/) with established operations in the Benelux region, Germany, France, and the United States. The combined entity will reach sales of approx. EUR 22 million, with a current yearly ARR run rate of EUR 16 million.

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This strategic acquisition significantly expands PipeChain's geographic presence and broadens the company's ability to support the entire procure-to-pay process. The combined offering will provide customers with comprehensive digitalization of both direct and indirect material flows and spend, strengthening PipeChain's ability to serve as the leading collaborative platform for modern, data-driven supply chains.

Quyntess brings state-of-the-art technology built on the latest architectural principles, enabling fundamental back-end enhancements as well as substantial functional and feature improvements across the PipeChain product portfolio. Together, the companies will deliver increased customer value, greater AI-enabled automation capabilities, and higher levels of supply chain execution excellence.

"This acquisition marks a major milestone in PipeChain's journey to become the strongest collaborative platform for achieving the highest degree of supply chain digitalization in our customers' industries. By adding both geographic reach and cutting-edge technology, we can offer an even more powerful solution that addresses the full procure-to-pay process something increasingly critical for companies operating in complex global networks." Says Hans Berggren, CEO Co-founder of PipeChain.

"The future of supply chain management lies in enabling companies to see what's next. By expanding our digital coverage and unlocking more data across the value chain, we can help our customers move from reactive management to automated, intelligent decision-making on a large scale." Hans further adds.

"We are excited to join forces with PipeChain. Our technology and domain expertise complements PipeChain's mission perfectly, and together we will be able to deliver end-to-end digitalization capabilities that our customers and the market as a whole are demanding." comments Rob van Ipenburg, CEO of Quyntess, and adds:

"With our shared vision of connected, data-driven supply chains, this partnership accelerates our ability to innovate and scale for the benefit of our customers, our people, and our shareholders. We look forward to contributing our latest-generation technology to strengthen and support customers across Europe, the US, and beyond."

Advisors on the deal

PipeChain was advised by lawyers DLA Piper. Quyntess was advised by Marktlink Mergers Acquisitions and Fruytier Lawyers in Business.

About PipeChain

We are committed to realizing our customers' visions and solving problems that deliver true value. By being curious, creative, and customer-focused, we find new ways to create smarter supply chains and better business flows.

PipeChain is a privately owned company. To learn more about how PipeChain, as your reliable expert with Swedish delivery quality, can help you boost your business, visit www.pipechain.com

PipeChain is a registered trademark of PipeChain AB.

About Quyntess

Quyntess is dedicated to creating better, faster, and real-time collaboration processes across global supply chains at all levels of operational excellence and maturity. Companies subscribing to our on-demand services benefit from increased resilience, significant cost savings, and enhanced competitiveness.

Quyntess is a privately owned company. To learn more about how Quyntess can help you to drastically improve your procurement effectiveness and supply chain performance, visit www.quyntess.com

Quyntess is a registered trademark of Quyntess Holding B.V.

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Contacts:

To learn more, please contact

Hans Berggren, CEO Co-founder

PipeChain

hans.berggren@pipechain.com

Rob van Ipenburg, CEO Co-founder

Quyntess

ripenburg@quyntess.com