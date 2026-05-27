Deployment with NATO DIANA reinforces Second Front's role in accelerating secure software delivery for allied nations and regulated defence environments

Second Front Systems (2F), a proven leader in accelerating the adoption and delivery of commercial technology for defence in the U.S. and allied nations, today announced it has achieved an Authority to Operate (ATO) for NATO UNCLASSIFIED from NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), following the secure deployment of a DIANA-developed Learning Management System (LMS) application in just 17 days, a process that typically takes months to years for comparable deployments.

As an existing supplier and mission partner to DIANA, 2F completed the full deployment of the DIANA-developed LMS application through its Game Warden platform into DIANA's Cloud environment, including data migration and user account migration, in just 17 days, helping rapidly operationalise and securing critical digital infrastructure.

"Modern defence organisations need trusted software delivery that moves at the speed of operations," said Enrique Oti, Chief Strategy Officer at Second Front. "Completing this deployment and migration in 17 days while achieving a NATO UNCLASSIFIED ATO shows how secure, repeatable delivery can accelerate mission-critical capability across NATO. This is the first step in Second Front supporting DIANA with a secure and resilient operating system to benefit its Innovation Ecosystem."

As allied nations continue modernising digital capability, platforms like 2F Game Warden will play a critical role in helping trusted software reach operational environments at greater speed and scale.

"Speed matters when delivering digital capability across the Alliance, balanced against the need for secure and resilient technology. Working with Second Front has demonstrated how trusted partnerships can accelerate deployment of secure critical technology while maintaining the assurance standards required," said Martin Langran, DIANA's Head of Security.

For Second Front, this work reflects a broader role in helping allied nations reduce deployment friction, strengthen software resilience, and deliver mission-critical capability across regulated defence environments.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems Limited (2F) is the UK arm of Second Front Systems, a defence technology company founded to accelerate the secure delivery of software to allied nations worldwide. 2F provides proven, integrated solutions that enable the rapid deployment of mission-critical commercial software-from mission planning and training systems to cybersecurity tools, productivity software, and secure large-language models.

Assured by the UK Ministry of Defence and NATO, 2F strengthens digital sovereignty and allied interoperability by reducing the need for reapproval, compliance review, or technical rework, ensuring secure software reaches the mission faster. Learn more at secondfront.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527909520/en/

Contacts:

press@secondfront.com