Prophix and Taxvibes Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Tax and Finance Integration

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix, a global leader in financial performance management, today announced a strategic partnership with Taxvibes, a specialized direct tax technology consultancy. The partnership allows organisations to leverage the capabilities of the Prophix One platform to manage tax processes, from Tax Provisioning and Pillar Two reporting to Country-by-Country Reporting (CbCR).

For finance and tax teams, the handoff between financial consolidation and tax reporting has historically been a friction point: manual exports, inconsistent data, and duplicated effort. This partnership eliminates that gap. Building on Prophix's consolidated financial data as a trusted foundation, Taxvibes delivers tax calculation and reporting modules tailored to each organisation's structure, regulatory exposure, and reporting standards for a 70 percent time savings in the tax close cycle; from two weeks to three days.

"Our partnership with Taxvibes allows us to deliver a truly end-to-end solution for finance teams," said Oliver Deistler, Director of Alliances at Prophix. "For our customers, this means one connected workflow, with no duplicate entries and no data leaving the system to be reconciled elsewhere."

Together, Prophix and Taxvibes will provide finance and tax departments the tax support they need, including:

Tax provisioning: Automated provisioning solutions supporting IFRS, US GAAP, and Local GAAP, reducing manual effort and accelerating close cycles.

Automated provisioning solutions supporting IFRS, US GAAP, and Local GAAP, reducing manual effort and accelerating close cycles. Pillar Two (Global Minimum Tax): Customised OECD Pillar Two calculation and reporting, from jurisdictional Safe Harbours through to the GloBE Information Return.

Customised OECD Pillar Two calculation and reporting, from jurisdictional Safe Harbours through to the GloBE Information Return. Country-by-Country Reporting: Full lifecycle CbCR automation covering both OECD and EU Public CbCR requirements, with embedded controls for consistency across jurisdictions.

Full lifecycle CbCR automation covering both OECD and EU Public CbCR requirements, with embedded controls for consistency across jurisdictions. Transfer Pricing and Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive: Purpose-built modules for additional compliance requirements, designed around each organisation's specific needs.

"We are excited to kick off this partnership to help tax and finance departments fully leverage Prophix's powerful financial consolidation solutions, increase accuracy throughout the organisation, and accelerate tax reporting," said Dennis van Krimpen, Senior Partner and Tax Reporting Specialist at Taxvibes.

About Taxvibes

Taxvibes is a solution-independent consultancy specialising in direct tax technology and transformation. Taxvibes supports multinational organisations in automating direct tax processes through consultancy, tool selection, and implementation across Tax Provisioning, Pillar Two, CbCR, and related compliance areas.

About Prophix

Prophix is a global leader in financial performance management, empowering finance teams to lead with clarity, capacity, and confidence. From planning and budgeting to forecasting, reporting, reconciliation, and consolidation, Prophix brings it all together in one intelligent platform.

Prophix One, the flagship Autonomous Finance Platform, combines AI, automation, and intuitive technology to simplify complex work and elevate finance to a more strategic role. By automating routine tasks, delivering predictive insights, and enabling real-time collaboration, Prophix empowers finance teams to focus on driving business growth.

Media Contact: Sangeeta Bajaj, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, sbajaj@prophix.com

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