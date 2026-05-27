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WKN: A1JXQ8 | ISIN: US92555C1099 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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Handel/E-Commerce
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GRUPO CASAS BAHIA SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Grupo Casas Bahia reduces debt by BRL 4.6 billion as restructuring advances

One of Brazil's largest omnichannel retailers completes turnaround and enters a new phase of growth

SÃO PAULO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of financial and operational restructuring, Grupo Casas Bahia (B3: BHIA3) is entering a new phase, marked by a BRL 4.6 billion debt reduction and an ongoing business transformation.

The restructuring process, launched in 2023 amid one of the most challenging periods for Brazilian retail in recent years, combined liability management initiatives, debt reprofiling and debt-to-equity conversion transactions. The company estimates the measures will generate approximately R$7.7 billion in savings on financial expenses through 2030.

Over the past two years, Grupo Casas Bahia streamlined its operations, optimized inventory management, simplified organizational structures and strengthened cash generation, while reinforcing its leadership position in core categories such as home appliances, consumer electronics and furniture.

The company currently serves more than 116 million consumers across Brazil through an integrated ecosystem that combines physical stores, e-commerce, marketplace operations, proprietary logistics infrastructure and financial services.

The effects of the transformation are already reflected in the company's performance. In 2024, free cash flow reached R$976 million, the highest level recorded in the past five years, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 9.9%. During the first nine months of 2025, GMV expanded by an additional 8.8%.

"Today, we operate with a more balanced financial structure and a significantly more efficient business, creating the foundation for sustainable long-term growth," said Renato Franklin, CEO of Grupo Casas Bahia.

A key pillar of the company's next phase is the monetization of its logistics services platform. Through CB Full, the group operates a nationwide network with 25 distribution centers and approximately 2.6 million square meters of warehousing capacity, supporting both its own retail activities and third-party clients.

The company is also accelerating the expansion of Casas Bahia Pay - formerly banQi -, its financial services platform, which now offers a broader portfolio of products integrated into the group's ecosystem. The initiative is designed to increase recurring revenues, expand digital financial solutions and broaden access to credit for underserved consumers across Brazil.

With the most intensive stage of its restructuring now completed, Grupo Casas Bahia is positioning itself to convert operational recovery into profitable growth, margin expansion and long-term value creation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988215/Grupo_Casas_Bahia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grupo-casas-bahia-reduces-debt-by-brl-4-6-billion-as-restructuring-advances-302782308.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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