Interact Software: Interact Enters a New Era of Growth with Brand Evolution, AI Innovation, and Industry Recognition

A landmark quarter brings a new visual identity, agentic AI capabilities, and recognition across the category's leading analyst reports

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the employee experience platform trusted by leading enterprises including Levi's, Domino's, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, is marking one of its most significant chapters at a moment when enterprises demand more from AI technology than promises alone. Over the past six weeks, the company shipped its largest product release of 2026, unveiled a new brand, was recognized by Forrester Research as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026, and by ClearBox in the ClearBox Choice awards as a leading platform in the category.

"Every great enterprise wants to give its people the fastest path to the best work of their careers," said Cindy Knezevich, Chief Marketing Officer at Interact. "That requires a platform that delivers on the seven things employees actually need: communication, knowledge, tools, connection, recognition, growth, and a workplace that respects their time. Most platforms pick three or four. We're focused on all seven."

A new brand for a new chapter

On May 20, Interact launched a new visual identity and a brand position that's confident, human, and grounded in decades of expertise. The new identity reflects Interact's evolution from intranet vendor to full employee experience platform, and launched alongside a fully rebuilt interactsoftware.com that better communicates how the company supports modern work.

Outcomes, not hype

Interact's Spring Launch demonstrated where enterprise AI is headed: meaningful action. New capabilities enable content moderation at scale, seamless workflows, better frontline access, and comprehensive search.

In a recent Interact poll, only 17.5% of internal communicators reported that their organization embeds AI across workflows, and 40% cited limited tools as a barrier. These features close that gap.

Industry recognition

Interact was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026 and received four recognitions in the 2026 ClearBox Consulting report: Top 5 Score, Comms Excellence, Strong Knowledge & Search, and AI Innovator. ClearBox noted "significant innovation, especially around AI." This follows recognition as a Leader in both the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience 2025.

Customer momentum

Over 1,000 organizations use Interact to deliver personalized employee experiences to more than two million employees worldwide. Customers are shortlisted for several 2026 industry awards, including the Internal Communications and Engagement Awards and the AI Comms Awards.

About Interact

Interact is the employee experience platform that helps enterprises give their people the fastest path to the best work of their careers. Trusted by more than 1,000 organizations across North America, EMEA, and APAC - including Levi's, Domino's, and Teva Pharmaceuticals - Interact is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with offices in New York, Tulsa, and Manila. Learn more at interactsoftware.com.

Media contact Emma Johnson | Interact | press@interactsoftware.com