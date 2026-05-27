Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 09:10 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Expands Customer Support and Implementation Teams Across EMEA Region

Enhanced support and implementation teams set a new standard for local customer experience across EMEA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in Cloud Communications, Contact Centre and CX Solutions for Today's Connected Businesses, today announced significant advancements to its customer support and implementation frameworks specifically tailored for EMEA. This strategic enhancement ensures that organisations across EMEA receive an unparalleled local standard of care, advanced technical delivery, and a highly responsive onboarding experience.

The upgraded implementation protocols introduce dedicated regional support personnel and streamlined deployment methods designed for the unique needs of the EMEA business landscape. By investing heavily in localised resources and innovative project management practices, CallTower provides a seamless transition for enterprises adopting modern cloud communication platforms. This proactive approach guarantees every customer experiences a highly efficient onboarding journey, from initial consultation to final deployment and ongoing daily management.

"Our commitment to our EMEA customers is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to providing the highest calibre of service in the industry," said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. "By elevating our implementation processes teams and expanding our support infrastructure and personnel, we are ensuring that every organisation we partner with receives the premier experience and dedicated care they deserve."

These measures support CallTower's broader mission to connect people and organisations through reliable, advanced communication technology. The enhanced EMEA support framework delivers immediate value to businesses modernising their communications, giving them expert guidance to maximise technology investments and improve operational efficiency.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communication enablement, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom Solutions, and AI-first contact centre solutions, including Genesys Cloud CX and Five9 Intelligent CX Platform. These solutions are delivered on a global basis with over 25 carriers and a proprietary integration platform, Connect, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. CallTower consistently delivers globally connected best-of-breed communication and AI solutions as a managed service provider to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.



Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.