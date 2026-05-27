CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Expands Customer Support and Implementation Teams Across EMEA Region

Enhanced support and implementation teams set a new standard for local customer experience across EMEA

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, QC, LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in Cloud Communications, Contact Centre and CX Solutions for Today's Connected Businesses, today announced significant advancements to its customer support and implementation frameworks specifically tailored for EMEA. This strategic enhancement ensures that organisations across EMEA receive an unparalleled local standard of care, advanced technical delivery, and a highly responsive onboarding experience.

The upgraded implementation protocols introduce dedicated regional support personnel and streamlined deployment methods designed for the unique needs of the EMEA business landscape. By investing heavily in localised resources and innovative project management practices, CallTower provides a seamless transition for enterprises adopting modern cloud communication platforms. This proactive approach guarantees every customer experiences a highly efficient onboarding journey, from initial consultation to final deployment and ongoing daily management.

"Our commitment to our EMEA customers is stronger than ever, and we are dedicated to providing the highest calibre of service in the industry," said William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower. "By elevating our implementation processes teams and expanding our support infrastructure and personnel, we are ensuring that every organisation we partner with receives the premier experience and dedicated care they deserve."

These measures support CallTower's broader mission to connect people and organisations through reliable, advanced communication technology. The enhanced EMEA support framework delivers immediate value to businesses modernising their communications, giving them expert guidance to maximise technology investments and improve operational efficiency.

About CallTower

CallTower is a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communication enablement, empowering businesses to connect and collaborate seamlessly since 2002. Offering advanced solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom Solutions, and AI-first contact centre solutions, including Genesys Cloud CX and Five9 Intelligent CX Platform. These solutions are delivered on a global basis with over 25 carriers and a proprietary integration platform, Connect, CallTower delivers reliable, tailored connectivity for enterprises worldwide. CallTower consistently delivers globally connected best-of-breed communication and AI solutions as a managed service provider to transform business communications and customer experiences.

With a vision for innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, driving success for businesses worldwide.

Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com