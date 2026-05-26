Volvo Car AB: Volvo Cars receives a specific authorization in the United States under the ICTS Connected Vehicles Rule

Volvo Cars has been granted a specific authorization from the Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services under the "Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain: Connected Vehicles" rule in the United States.

Under the rule Volvo Car USA was required to follow a process with the US Department of Commerce to obtain a specific authorization for the continued import and sale of connected cars in the US. The process is carried out on a case-by-case basis and the issuance of a specific authorization follows constructive discussions with the US Department of Commerce and other US officials regarding Volvo Cars' governance, technology and data security.



With this specific authorization, Volvo Cars can continue its growth plans in the US.



The US is one of the largest markets for Volvo Cars and home to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Charleston, South Carolina where it has invested over 1.3 billion USD to date, creating over 2,000 jobs.



At the end of September 2025, Volvo Cars announced additional investments in South Carolina to bring two additional vehicles into production before 2030.



The company's US headquarters is based in New Jersey with around 400 people employed and an additional 200 corporate employees located across the country.

Last year, the company celebrated 70 years in the US. Currently, Volvo Car USA has 281 dealers in 48 states employing approximately 11,500 people.



This disclosure contains information that Volvo Car AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 26-05-2026 19:53 CET.

For further information please contact:

Volvo Cars Media Relations

+46 31-59 65 25

media@volvocars.com

Volvo Cars Investor Relations

+46 31-793 94 00

investors@volvocars.com

About Volvo Car Group

Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker "VOLCAR B".



"For life. To provide freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way." This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.



In 2025, Volvo Cars sold over 710 thousand cars, with an electrified share of 46%.

Volvo Cars on average employed 42,600 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centres in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).