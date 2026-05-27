Duco, today launched the first agentic Operations platform for financial services. Built on the engine that already processes 20 billion transactions every month for more than 200 clients, including seven of the top 20 banks and ten of the top 20 asset managers, the platform brings together everything firms need to run post-trade Operations alongside autonomous agents, safely and at scale.

The launch establishes a breakthrough the industry has been waiting for.

A tool surface, purpose-built for agents. Duco has unbundled its platform into a new alternative agent layer that reconfigures its platform into hundreds of discrete capabilities servicing post trade. Model Context Protocol (MCP) gives capabilities covering reconciliation, data preparation, data access, audit trails, exception management, document creation and more. For the first time, agents have a verified, deterministic toolset built specifically for post-trade. Agents do not replace matching, rules or audit; they use them. Provable accuracy is the reason agents can be trusted in Operations.

Duco also announces the pacesetters cohort. Duco has convened a group of the most ambitious post-trade Operations leaders in financial services. Pacesetters have first access to capabilities as they ship, direct input into product development, and a head-start on the operational model of the future. 10 firms are already live with Duco agents in production today. Our next wave of Pacesetters opens today.

Why post-trade, and why now

Post-trade Operations sit at the intersection of three pressures that agentic AI is uniquely positioned to address: shrinking settlement windows, growing transaction volumes, and a generational shift in who does the work and how. Manual handling is increasingly hard to justify. Legacy systems are a dead-end for AI. The firms that move first will set the standard for everyone who follows.

"For more than a decade, our clients have trusted Duco to reconcile the most complex data in capital markets. They are now telling us that agents will run a meaningful share of post-trade Operations within three years. Duco is assembling the most powerful set of tools and context ever built for Operations to enable this," said Christian Nentwich, CEO and co-founder of Duco

"What we are launching today is not another AI feature," Nentwich continued. "It is the operating system for post-trade in the agentic era. The Pacesetters are defining what good looks like for everyone else and we will share what they learn so the whole industry can move faster."

Pacesetters are already reporting results that would have been impossible six months ago. In early deployments, building a new reconciliation process on the Duco Platform has dropped from two days to four hours with roughly twenty minutes of agent runtime and the rest spent on human review. Auto-built workflows from raw inputs, continuous optimisation of existing processes, and accelerated exception investigation are moving from roadmap to daily operating reality.

Availability and how to engage

The Duco agentic Operations platform is available today. Applications for the next Pacesetters wave are open to qualifying financial services firms visit du.co or contact your Duco representative. A demonstration of Agentic Workspace and the tool surface is available at du.co/agentic-workspace.

About Duco

Duco is empowering financial services to transform the work undertaken in Operations by automating manual work and elevating humans from task workers to decision makers.

We do this with a combination of proprietary technique, innovative cloud computing, artificial intelligence technology, and deep subject matter expertise.

Our agentic Operations platform gives firms the ability to unlock full end-to-end reconciliation, data trust and automation of their data, regardless of source, format or structure.

By partnering with the industry's leading firms, we are helping to rethink operating models, increase efficiency, strengthen governance and regulatory compliance, reduce risk, streamline processes and build the workforce of the future.

More than 10,000 users across 30+ countries process billions of data records every week using the platform.

Duco is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Wroclaw, Antwerp and Singapore. Customers include global banks, investment managers, exchanges and insurance firms, such as CIBC Mellon, ING and Man Group. For more information go to www.du.co

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