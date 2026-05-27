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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 09:30 Uhr
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EFICYENT Marks Global Presence at Money20/20 Asia and Money20/20 Europe

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-border payments platform continues international fintech engagement across Asia and Europe

EFICYENT, a cross-border payments and fintech platform, recently participated in the Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok and is now attending Money20/20 Europe in Amsterdam as part of its ongoing global expansion efforts.

The company's participation at Money20/20 Asia earlier in 2026 created opportunities to engage with financial institutions, payment providers, and technology partners across the Asia-Pacific region. Discussions during the event focused on the growing demand for faster, scalable, and more reliable cross-border payment solutions for businesses operating internationally.

Following its participation in Bangkok, EFICYENT is continuing its engagement with the global fintech ecosystem at Money20/20 Europe. The event allows the team to connect with European financial institutions, fintech operators, and strategic partners while exploring collaboration opportunities across multiple international markets.

"Being present at both Money20/20 Asia and Money20/20 Europe reflects our continued focus on global fintech engagement," said K Balasubramanyam, CEO & Director, EFICYENT. "We are focused on building the right partnerships and supporting businesses that require scalable and dependable cross-border payment solutions."

EFICYENT is focused on improving cross-border payments by reducing dependency on traditional SWIFT systems through local payment rails, stablecoin payment networks, and faster global payment capabilities.

"Our platform is designed to solve challenges businesses face with slow cross-border transactions and SWIFT dependencies by leveraging local payment rails, stablecoin payment networks and remittance capabilities," said Aravinth Ramesh,CTO & Director, EFICYENT.

Its offerings include multi-currency wallets, payouts, local collection capabilities, Smart FX, and white-label fintech solutions. The platform supports local payment rails across more than 100 countries, helping SMEs, financial institutions, and banks simplify global payments and adopt modern fintech capabilities for international operations.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue strengthening regional partnerships and expanding its global payment capabilities while supporting businesses with efficient international payment solutions.

About EFICYENT

EFICYENT is a cross-border payments and fintech platform serving businesses across more than 100 countries. Its offerings include multi-currency wallets, payouts, local accounts for collections, Smart FX, and white-label solutions designed to support businesses with international payment requirements.

Media Contact
EFICYENT
Dubai, UAE
Website:https://eficyent.com/
Email: support@eficyent.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eficyent/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988025/EFICYENT_money2020.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eficyent-marks-global-presence-at-money2020-asia-and-money2020-europe-302782828.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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