Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YW3 | ISIN: KYG451391133 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JX0
Lang & Schwarz
26.05.26 | 22:58
0,582 Euro
-100,00 % -0,582
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HITEK GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITEK GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5590,60426.05.
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 22:05 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HITEK GLOBAL INC: Hitek Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Split

XIAMEN, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), an information technology consulting and solutions provider, announced today that it will effect a reverse split (the "Reverse Split") at a ratio of 1-for-3, to be effective on May 29, 2026. Beginning with the opening of trading on May 29, 2026, the Company's Class A ordinary shares ("Class A Ordinary Shares") will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis under the same trading symbol, "HKIT," and a new CUSIP number, G45139121.

On November 24, 2025, at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company's shareholders authorized the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to effect one or more reverse splits of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares at an aggregate cumulative ratio ranging from 1-for-40 to 1-for-5,000 within two years following the date of the meeting, with the Board having discretion to determine the specific ratio or ratios and the timing of any such reverse split(s). On April 6, 2026, the Company effectuated a reverse split at a ratio of 1-for-50. On May 4, 2026, the Board approved the Reverse Split.

Upon the Reverse Split becoming effective, every three issued and unissued Class A Ordinary Shares will be automatically combined into one Class A Ordinary Share. Following the Reverse Split, the par value of each Class A Ordinary Share will be changed from $0.005 to $0.015. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Split. Any fractional share resulting from the Reverse Split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share at the participant level. The Company's total authorized share capital will remain unchanged at US$316,000 and will be reclassified into (i) 20,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares, par value US$0.015 per share, (ii) 150,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, and (iii) 10,000,000 preference shares, par value US$0.0001 per share. Prior to the Reverse Split, there were 2,324,420 Class A Ordinary Shares and 8,192,000 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding; following the Reverse Split, the Company expects that there will be 774,807 Class A Ordinary Shares and 8,192,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider in China. The Company operates two lines of business: (1) services for small and medium-sized businesses, consisting of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and IT services, and (2) services for large businesses, consisting of hardware sales and software sales. The Company's vision is to become a one-stop destination for comprehensive IT consulting and other business consulting services in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE HITEK GLOBAL INC

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.