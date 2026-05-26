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WKN: 590097 | ISIN: US9139151040 | Ticker-Symbol: UTI
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 19:58
34,880 Euro
+1,51 % +0,520
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UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC 5-Tage-Chart
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33,98035,68010:00
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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

Significant achievement underscores successful execution of company's North Star strategy

PHOENIX, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, today announced it is joining the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market.

"Our inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index represents a significant achievement for our company, students, and shareholders and reflects the successful execution of our North Star strategy to date," said Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. "As the significant demand for skilled-collar and healthcare professionals is accelerated by AI-driven investments reshaping the economy, we believe UTI is uniquely positioned to continue to train the workforce of the future. We are pleased to see the progress in our business model recognized by the broader investment community."

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s North Star strategy is a multi-year initiative to address America's skilled labor shortage. The company's industry-aligned training programs are offered at two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI), which focuses on transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy education; and Concorde Career Colleges, which specializes in the dental, nursing, diagnostic and allied health professions.

Now in Phase II, the North Star strategy's core tenets of growth, diversification and optimization include opening multiple campuses annually between 2026 and 2029; launching 10-20 new programs annually at existing campus locations; and enhancing its operations to make the most efficient use of resources.

In March, the company opened UTI-San Antonio, its first-ever campus focused exclusively on skilled trades programs, with offerings in aviation, welding, HVACR and an electrical training suite of wind, robotics, industrial maintenance and electrical/electronics. Later this summer, the company will open UTI-Atlanta, its first campus in Georgia that will offer multiple training programs supported by advanced classrooms and specialized labs for automotive, diesel, aviation, electrical, robotics and automation, HVACR and welding.

To date, for Fiscal 2027 the company has announced plans for new Concorde campuses in Greater Phoenix and Houston and a UTI campus in Salt Lake City. All campuses are subject to regulatory approvals.

Universal Technical Institute announced its Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter results on May 6. For more information, visit investor.uti.edu.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider serving students, partners and communities nationwide. The company offers high-quality education and support services for in-demand careers via its two divisions: UTI and Concorde Career Colleges. The UTI division operates 16 campuses located in nine states, with more announced, and offers a wide range of transportation, skilled trades, electrical and energy training programs. Concorde operates across 18 campuses in eight states and online, with more announced, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu; LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges; or X at @news_UTI and @ConcordeCareer.

Company Contact:
Matt Kempton
VP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(623) 445-9392
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Susan Aspey
Corporate Affairs
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(202) 549-0534
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Ralf Esper
Gateway Group, Inc.
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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