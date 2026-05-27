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WKN: A2DS32 | ISIN: CA7477131055 | Ticker-Symbol: WJL
Frankfurt
27.05.26 | 08:01
1,130 Euro
-2,59 % -0,030
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUARTERHILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUARTERHILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,17010:01
1,1401,19009:43
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 00:01 Uhr
34 Leser
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Quarterhill Inc.: Quarterhill Announces Results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading technology innovator providing next-generation, AI-driven Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") solutions, announces results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held today, May 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's April 16, 2026, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular issued in connection with the Meeting

1. The fixing of the number of directors at seven (7), which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

35,886,973

91.90 %

3,161,763

8.10 %

2. The election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors, which was approved by shareholders as follows:


Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Robin Saunders

30,419,874

81.06 %

7,108,854

18.94 %

Stephen A. Smith

34,832,842

92.82 %

2,695,886

7.18 %

Rusty Lewis

34,826,100

92.80 %

2,702,628

7.20 %

Pasquale T. (Pat) Deon, Sr.

30,416,807

81.05 %

7,111,921

18.95 %

Asha Daniere

30,407,085

81.02 %

7,121,643

18.98 %

Chuck Myers

34,830,769

92.81 %

2,697,959

7.19 %

Burland East

34,239,946

91.24 %

3,288,782

8.76 %

3. Ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young Canada LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Company's Board of Directors to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

38,654,751

98.99 %

393,985

1.01 %

4. Ordinary resolution to approve, adopt and ratify an amendment to the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

27,017,106

71.99 %

10,511,622

28.01 %

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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