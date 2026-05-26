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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 23:54 Uhr
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Webco Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

SAND SPRINGS, Okla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webco Industries, Inc. (OTC: WEBC) today reported results for our third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended April 30, 2026.

For our third quarter of fiscal year 2026, we had net income of $8.0 million, or $11.61 per diluted share, while in our third quarter of fiscal year 2025, we had net income of $5.0 million, or $7.05 per diluted share. Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 were $179.6 million, a 15.6 percent increase from the $155.4 million in sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2026, we generated net income of $13.3 million, or $19.16 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $2.9 million, or $3.68 per diluted share, for the same period in fiscal year 2025. Net sales for the first nine months of the current year amounted to $481.2 million, a 12.8 percent increase from the $426.5 million in sales for the same nine-month period of last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, we had income from operations of $10.8 million after depreciation of $5.1 million. The third fiscal quarter of the prior year generated income from operations of $8.3 million after depreciation of $4.9 million. Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $29.0 million, or 16.1 percent of net sales, compared to $21.3 million, or 13.7 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Our income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 was $20.3 million, after depreciation expense of $15.0 million. Income from operations in the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2025 was $7.6 million, after depreciation expense of $14.2 million. Gross profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $66.3 million, or 13.8 percent of net sales, compared to $44.8 million, or 10.5 percent of net sales for the same period in fiscal year 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $18.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and $13.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. SG&A expenses were $46.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 and $37.3 million for the first nine-month period of fiscal year 2025. SG&A expenses reflect increases in costs related to higher profitability, such as company-wide incentive compensation and variable pay programs, plus inflation we have experienced in wages and other expenses.

Interest expense was $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and $1.5 million in the same quarter of fiscal year 2025. Interest expense was $4.4 million and $3.9 million in the first nine-month periods of the current and prior fiscal years, respectively. Interest expense increased due to higher average debt balances than in the prior fiscal periods.

Capital expenditures incurred amounted to $6.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and $13.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. Capital spending thus far in fiscal year 2026 has been focused on plant equipment updates and improvements.

At April 30, 2026, we had $9.9 million in cash and short-term investments, in addition to $95.4 million of available borrowing under our $220 million senior revolving credit facility. Availability on the revolver, which had $97.3 million drawn at April 30, 2026, is subject to advance rates on eligible accounts receivable and inventories. In February 2026, we extended the maturity on our debt agreement to February 2031. Accounting rules require asset-based debt agreements like our revolver to be classified as a current liability, despite its fiscal year 2031 maturity.

Webco's stock repurchase program authorizes the purchase of our outstanding common stock in private or open market transactions. In March 2026, the Company's Board of Directors refreshed the repurchase program with a new limit of up to $6.0 million and extended the program's expiration until July 31, 2029. We purchased 3,600 shares of our stock during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and 21,900 shares in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026. At April 30, 2026, there was approximately $5.3 million of purchase authority left in the current stock repurchase program. The repurchase plan may be extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, without notice, at the Board's discretion.

Webco's mission is to continuously build on our strengths as we create a vibrant company for the ages. We leverage our core values of trust and teamwork, continuously building strength, agility and innovation. We focus on practices that support our brand such that we are 100% engaged every day to build a forever kind of company for our Trusted Teammates, customers, business partners, investors and community. We provide high-quality carbon steel, stainless steel and other metal specialty tubing products designed to industry and customer specifications. We have five tube production facilities in Oklahoma and Pennsylvania and eight value-added facilities in Oklahoma, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas, serving customers globally. Our F. William Weber Leadership Campus is in Sand Springs, Oklahoma and houses our corporate offices and our Webco TechCenter, providing a state-of-the-art laboratory and R & D facility to lead and develop technical solutions for the metal tubing industry.

Risk Factors and Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including, but not limited to, those preceded by or predicated upon the words "anticipates," "appears," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forever," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "pursue," "should," "will," "wishes," or similar words may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied herein. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include the factors discussed above and, among others: general economic and business conditions, including any global economic downturn; government policy or low hydrocarbon prices that stifle domestic investment in energy; competition from foreign imports, including any impacts associated with dumping or the strength of the U.S. dollar; political or social environments that are unfriendly to industrial or energy-related businesses; changes in manufacturing technology; the banking environment, including availability of adequate financing; worldwide and domestic monetary policy; changes in tax rates and regulation; regulatory and permitting requirements, including, but not limited to, environmental, workforce, healthcare, safety and national security; availability and cost of adequate qualified and competent personnel; changes in import / export tariff or restrictions; volatility in raw material cost and availability for the Company, its customers and vendors; the cost and availability, including time for delivery, of parts and services necessary to maintain equipment essential to the Company's manufacturing activities; the cost and availability of manufacturing supplies, including process gases; volatility in oil, natural gas and power cost and availability;world-wide or national transition from hydrocarbon sources of energy that adversely impact demand for our products; problems associated with product development efforts; significant shifts in product demand away from internal combustion engine automobiles; appraised values of inventories that can impact available borrowing under the Company's credit facility; declaration of material adverse change by a lender; industry capacity; domestic competition; loss of, or reductions in, purchases by significant customers and customer work stoppages; work stoppages by critical suppliers; labor unrest; conditions, including acts of God, that require more costly transportation of raw materials; accidents, equipment failures and insured or uninsured casualties; third-party product liability claims; flood, tornado, winter storms and other natural disasters;customer or supplier bankruptcy; customer or supplier declarations of force majeure; customer or supplier breach of contract; insurance cost and availability; lack of insurance coverage for floods; the cost associated with providing healthcare benefits to employees; customer claims; supplier quality or delivery problems; technical and data processing capabilities; cyberattack on our information technology infrastructure; world, domestic or regional health crises; vaccine mandates or related governmental policy that would cause significant portions of our workforce, or that of our customers or vendors, to leave their current employment; global or regional wars and conflicts; our inability or unwillingness to comply with rules required to maintain the quotation of our shares on any market place; and our inability to repurchase the Company's stock. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements.No assurance is provided that current results are indicative of those that will be realized in the future.

TABLES FOLLOW

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data - Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

April 30,


Nine Months Ended

April 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net sales

$ 179,602


$ 155,371


$ 481,208


$ 426,467

Cost of sales

150,645


134,100


414,901


381,641









Gross profit

28,957


21,271


66,307


44,827

Selling, general & administrative expenses

18,184


12,992


45,985


37,259









Income (loss) from operations

10,773


8,279


20,322


7,568

Interest expense

1,563


1,501


4,411


3,898









Pretax income (loss)

9,210


6,778


15,911


3,669

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

1,214


1,778


2,598


816









Net income (loss)

$ 7,997


$ 5,000


$ 13,313


$ 2,853









Net income (loss) per share:








Basic

$ 12.29


$ 7.54


$ 20.37


$ 3.96

Diluted

$ 11.61


$ 7.05


$ 19.16


$ 3.68









Weighted average common shares outstanding:








Basic

651,000


663,000


654,000


720,000

Diluted

689,000


709,000


695,000


776,000

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

April 30,


Nine Months Ended

April 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities

$ (6,833)


$ 2,625


$ (17,007)


$ 16,548

Depreciation and amortization

$ 5,229


$ 4,843


$ 15,129


$ 14,211

Cash paid for capital expenditures

$ 5,809


$ 4,325


$ 13,644


$ 15,961

Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.


WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)








April 30,


July 31,



2026


2025






Current assets:





Cash

$ 230


$ 1,894


U.S. Treasury Bonds

9,673


13,235


Accounts receivable

82,039


73,004


Inventories, net

213,757


188,943


Prepaid expenses

4,847


4,502


Total current assets

310,546


281,579






Property, plant and equipment, net

166,435


167,275

Right of use, finance leases, net

1,123


1,000

Right of use, operating leases, net

18,940


20,793

Other long-term assets

17,897


18,605






Total assets

$ 514,940


$ 489,251






Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$ 32,878


$ 51,742


Accrued liabilities

33,002


31,380


Current portion of long-term debt, net

96,768


65,636


Current portion of finance lease liabilities

464


459


Current portion of operating lease liabilities

5,387


5,367


Total current liabilities

168,499


154,585






Long-term debt, net of current portion

20,000


20,000

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

713


592

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

13,552


15,545

Deferred tax liability

2,335


-






Stockholders' equity:





Common stock

7


7


Additional paid-in capital

48,453


47,007


Retained earnings

261,381


251,515


Total stockholders' equity

309,841


298,529






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 514,940


$ 489,251


Notes: Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

FOR:

WEBCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONTACT:

Mike Howard


Chief Financial Officer


(918) 241-1094


[email protected]

SOURCE Webco Industries, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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