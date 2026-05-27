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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 06:44 Uhr
25 Leser
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Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.: Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services reports first quarter 2026 results with strong momentum continues

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, a leading Israeli insurance and financial group (TASE: HARL) ("Harel Insurance Investments", "the Group" or "the Company") today reported its first quarter 2026 results.

Highlights:

  • Comprehensive income after tax in the quarter was NIS 562 million, a 3.5% increase compared with the corresponding quarter last year; ROE was 18.5%.
  • New sales of life and health products continued to grow, generating new Contractual Service Margin (CSM) NIS 514 million in 1Q.26, up 26% compared with the CSM created from new sales in the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Total CSM continued to grow and amounted to NIS 17.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.
  • Total premiums, contributions and amounts received for investment contracts grew by 18.2% to NIS 12.6 billion in the first quarter, AUM increased to NIS 595 billion as of March 31, 2026 and to about NIS 630 billion close to the financial results publication date.

Business performance overview:

  • Comprehensive income after tax in 1Q.26 amounted to NIS 562 million, 3.5% increase compared to NIS 543 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase is driven by increase in profits from asset management and credit activity and the growth in investment and financing income, which was partially offset by decrease in profits from life insurance. ROE was 18.5%.

Insurance:

  • Core profit before tax from insurance activity was NIS 625 million, compared with NIS 685 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The change was due to a statistical increase in the claim amounts in life risks products, partially offset by improvement in core profit in non-life insurance, mainly in the motor segments. Core profits are calculated based on an annual margin of 2% and excluding special effects.
  • The Group continues to increase its outstanding future profit (CSM) thanks to the increase of new sales of growth products (life risks, medical expenses and critical illness products): CSM continued to increase and amounted to NIS 17.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.
  • The future value from new sales (CSM new business) in 1Q.26 amounted to NIS 514 million and was 26% higher than the future value of sales in the corresponding quarter last year. In addition, CSM new business in 1Q.26 was higher than the NIS 411 million CSM release to profit in this quarter. This is confirmation of the significant value creation from new sales due to the business focus on risk products.
  • The Solvency Ratio of Harel Insurance as of December 31, 2025, was 165%, including the transition provisions, and 149% without the transition provisions.

Asset management and credit:

  • Core profit from asset management was NIS 97 million, up 52% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, thanks to continuing growth of assets under management and management fees. Asset management segment comprises the pension and provident sectors as well as mutual funds, ETFs and investment contracts, with total assets of NIS 463 billion.
  • Core profit from the credit segment, after adjustment for the effects of changes in fair value, was NIS 61 million, up 20% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, thanks to the continuous growth of credit activity, and specifically of mortgages. The credit portfolio amounted to NIS 8.1 billion.

Overview of business segments performance:

Health insurance:

  • In 1Q.26, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 327 million, an improvement of NIS 20 million over the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Underwriting profit in 1Q.26 was NIS 192 million, compared with NIS 216 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Life insurance:

  • In 1Q.26, comprehensive income before tax was NIS 24 million, compared with NIS 184 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
  • In 1Q.26, underwriting profit was NIS 178 million, compared with NIS 258 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Non-life insurance:

  • In 1Q.26, comprehensive income before tax in non-life insurance was NIS 305 million, an improvement of NIS 117 million over the corresponding quarter last year.
  • Underwriting profit in 1Q.26 was NIS 125 million, an improvement of NIS 34 million over the corresponding quarter last year.
  • The improvement in comprehensive income in non-life insurance in the period is mainly attributable to an improvement in the compulsory motor, motor property and liabilities lines of business.

Asset management (pension, provident, financial services and investment contracts):

  • In 1Q.26, comprehensive income before tax from pension and provident was NIS 42 million, compared with NIS 29 million in the corresponding period last year. Results were affected by an increase in management fees driven by the growth of AUM.
  • In 1Q.26 comprehensive income before tax from financial services (mutual funds, ETFs) and investment contracts was NIS 51 million, compared with NIS 31 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Of this, the profit of Harel Finance was NIS 44 million, compared with NIS 23 million in the corresponding quarter last year.
  • As of March 31, 2026, total assets under management in asset management segment amounted to NIS 463 billion.

Credit:

  • In 1Q.26, comprehensive income, after adjustment for the effect of changes in the fair value of financial assets, was NIS 61 million, compared with NIS 51 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Profitability was supported by the continuing growth of the credit portfolio in the mortgage sector, in development property finance and credit for medium businesses.
  • The credit portfolio amounted to NIS 8.1 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared with NIS 6.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of NIS 1.9 billion.

Conference Call information

Harel Insurance Investments will hold a conference call for analysts and investors in Hebrew on May 27th 2026 at 1 pm (Israel); 11 am (UK); dial in details https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/harel#/registration. At this date and prior to the conference call, an Investor presentation (including an English version) will be available on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and on the Company's Investor Relation website: https://pr.harel-group.co.il/

This press release, the Investor presentation and the conference call for analysts and investors are not exhaustive and do not replace the latest financial reports containing all information including forward-looking statements, as defined in the Israeli securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports, and the need to review such financial reports.

For more information, please visit Harel's Investors' relation website or contact us at [email protected]

About Harel Insurance Investments

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. is a leading Israel-based insurance, financial services and asset management group, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: HARL). The company is Israeli largest insurer, engaged in health, life and non-life insurance, as well as in asset management - pension funds, provident funds and financial services such as mutual funds, ETFs and portfolio management, and credit activities. With assets under management of about NIS 630 billion (USD 218.5 billion), annual premiums and deposits inflows of NIS 45.7 billion (USD 15.8 billion) and leading market shares across its business segments, Harel is well positioned to benefit the growing Israeli economy by leveraging its diversified business model, strong capital position, and long-standing expertise to deliver sustainable growth and resilient profitability. With a broad customer base, advanced digital capabilities, and a disciplined investment approach, Harel continues to strengthen its leadership position while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contact:

Lena Schwartz
Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988074/Harel_Investments_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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