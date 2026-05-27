Aramco and Emerson Collaborate on Strategic Corrosion R&D

Advanced sensing to digitalize industrial corrosion monitoring for improved decision making

Emerson and Aramco sign an agreement to co-develop next-generation corrosion management solutions for the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies.

Emerson's advanced corrosion monitoring platform delivers real-time insights that enable the energy industry to prevent unplanned downtime and boost production efficiency.

Emerson delivers integrated automation across wall thickness monitors, wireless connectivity, and real-time data analytics - enabling continuous, predictive corrosion monitoring.

ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it will co-develop next-generation corrosion management solutions for the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies.

For Aramco, corrosion management is a strategic priority tied directly to operational performance, safety and environmental responsibility. Continuous corrosion monitoring eliminates difficult, inefficient and dangerous manual corrosion measurements and provides a reliable digital data stream for improved decision making.

As part of the corrosion research and development collaboration, Aramco will combine its expertise and intellectual property with Emerson's advanced corrosion solutions to digitalize and transform corrosion management. Emerson will provide its technology leadership in ultrasonic online corrosion monitoring technology; seamless wireless connectivity for corrosion wall thickness monitors, and real-time and continuous data collection to develop a fit-for-purpose corrosion management solution for Aramco processes.

"Emerson, with our complete technology stack, is uniquely positioned to co-innovate the next-generation corrosion monitoring solutions that are cost-effective, scalable and customized for Aramco," said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer for Emerson. "We look forward to working with Aramco to develop not only a corrosion solution for its vast operations, but one that will also be a valuable tool for many other industries."

Media:

Contacts: Emerson Global Media Contacts

Additional resources:

Join the?Emerson Exchange 365 Community

Connect with Emerson via?X?Facebook?LinkedIn?YouTube

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson