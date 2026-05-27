Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 3.500% Green Notes due 26/05/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3385967230 -- EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: The Kingdom of Morocco 4.750% Notes due 26/05/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3387586004 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.750% Notes due 26/05/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3387631313 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.125% Notes due 26/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3385444990 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.125% Notes due 26/05/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3385445021 -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 4.862% Callable Notes due 27/05/2036; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and debt-like XS3389674030 -- of USD200,000 each) securities Callable 5.03% Green Transition Notes due 27/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3388147988 -- denominations of USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3452 due 26/05 Debt and debt-like XS3287265725 -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3453 due 26/05 Debt and debt-like XS3287265998 -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3451 due 26/05 Debt and debt-like XS3287265642 -- /2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 Securitised XS3363619233 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: Places for People Treasury plc 5.427% Guaranteed Sustainability Notes due 27/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3389804934 -- notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428736 EQS News ID: 2333772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)