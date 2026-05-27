DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLMU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.1623 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5476879 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 428821 EQS News ID: 2334076 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)