DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.1559 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13934039 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 428810 EQS News ID: 2334054 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)