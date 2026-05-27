FLBR Motorsport: Cash Felber British F4 2026: Second Podium in Two Meetings as the Felber Twins Continue to Impress at Snetterton

LINCOLNTON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Cash Felber stood on the podium for the second successive British F4 weekend, finishing a brilliant second in Race 2 at Snetterton as the identical Felber Twins continued their impressive rookie campaign in the Wera Tools F4 British Championship, certified by the FIA.

In only his second full round of the season, the 15-year-old from Akron, Ohio, once again demonstrated the composure, racecraft and speed that mark him as one of the standout talents in the ultra-competitive 2026 grid. While his twin brother Roman faced the typical rookie battles in the midfield, the weekend as a whole reinforced that the Felber Twins are not just participating - they are legitimate contenders in British F4 2026.

A Weekend of Heat, Battles and Breakthroughs

The Norfolk circuit baked under scorching temperatures all weekend, testing tyres, drivers and teams to the limit. Qualifying proved tricky for both twins as they worked to find the perfect set-up in their Fortec Motorsport-prepared cars. Track limit issues and the sheer density of the 30+ car field pushed them further back than their pace deserved, leaving them to fight from the midfield in Race 1.

Cash and Roman both showed strong early pace but found themselves stuck in traffic. Progress was hard-earned, and neither could break into the top ten by the chequered flag. It was a frustrating start, but one that highlighted the learning curve every rookie faces in the British Formula 4 Championship.

Race 2 brought the breakthrough. The partially reversed grid placed Cash on the outside of the front row. As the lights went out, he launched an immediate challenge for the lead and settled into a strong second place. With clear air ahead, Cash managed the car beautifully through the heat, partial suspension issue early on and the demanding Snetterton layout, crossing the line in P2 for his second podium in as many meetings. It was a mature, controlled drive that drew praise from the entire Fortec and FLBR Motorsport crew.

urther back, Roman continued to show the fighting spirit that defines the twins. He gained places early but was again on the receiving end of contact that curtailed his race. Undeterred, Roman bounced back strongly in Race 3, charging up eight positions to finish just outside the top ten. The weekend may not have delivered the result Roman wanted, but his determination and recovery pace were clear for all to see.

The Power of Twin Synergy in British F4 2026

What continues to make the Felber Twins special is the unique dynamic between Cash and Roman. Cash's smooth, precise style complemented by Roman's more aggressive, attacking approach creates a real-time masterclass every time they take to the track. At Snetterton, that sibling rivalry at 160+ mph was again on full display - one twin's success feeding directly into the other's development.

Cash's podium in Race 2 was the direct result of lessons learned from Roman's aggressive lines and the data they share after every session. Fortec engineers have repeatedly noted how the twins' contrasting feedback gives them twice the information in half the time, leading to faster car development for both drivers.

Cash Felber said after the weekend:

"To have two podiums from two events is a mega result. Those hot conditions made things difficult as well as battling an issue with the car the entire race but having that clear air up front allowed me to manage the race and bring things home. It wasn't the funnest of races but we'll certainly take it."

Roman Felber added:

"Obviously congratulations to Cash for another awesome podium. I'd like to think our first trophy isn't far away now; we just need a good setup to nail qualifying and that will then get us out of the midfield battle. We showed some good race craft and pace this weekend so there's plenty to build on."

What the Snetterton Weekend Proved

The weekend was never going to be straightforward. Snetterton is fast, technical and punishing on tyres - especially in the extreme heat. The Felber Twins showed they can handle adversity, adapt under pressure and deliver results when it matters.

Cash's second podium in two rounds confirms he is one of the most consistent rookies on the grid. Roman's recovery drives and fighting spirit in Race 3 showed the raw speed and determination that will serve him well as the season progresses. Together, the twins are proving that the FLBR Motorsport and Fortec partnership is delivering results on track and building a foundation for long-term success.

With the next round at the iconic Silverstone Grand Prix circuit just days away (May 29-31), the momentum is clearly building. The Felber Twins head to the Home of British Motor Racing with confidence, data and the knowledge that they can compete at the sharp end of the British Formula 4 Championship.

The Bigger Picture: American Talent on the Rise

The Felber Twins' story is about more than just podiums. Two identical brothers from Ohio with no family racing background are carving their own path on the international stage. Their journey from American karting to full-time competition in the FIA-certified British F4 Championship is inspiring a new generation of U.S. drivers.

As Formula 1 continues its rapid growth in America, stories like the Felber Twins' are exactly what the sport needs. Brands such as BioLongevity Labs and iMerchant Solutions have already recognised the value in partnering with the program, seeing the long-term marketing and sponsorship potential as the twins progress through the single-seater ladder toward Formula 1.

The 2026 British F4 season is still young, but the Felber Twins have already established themselves as drivers to watch. Cash's podium consistency and Roman's fighting spirit suggest both are capable of challenging for regular top-ten finishes - and possibly more - as the year unfolds.

What's Next for the Felber Twins

Silverstone awaits. The historic Grand Prix circuit will present new challenges, but the twins head there with confidence after a productive Snetterton weekend. Every lap, every battle and every podium brings them closer to their ultimate goal: climbing the FIA ladder all the way to Formula 1.

Fans around the world are starting to take notice. The twin story, the Ohio roots, the no-shortcuts mentality and the genuine sibling rivalry have captured the imagination of the paddock and the public alike.

To stay updated on every session, every lap and every moment of the Felber Twins' 2026 campaign, head to cashfelber.com and romanfelber.com. Follow the official FLBR Motorsport channels for the latest news, onboard footage and behind-the-scenes insights.

The journey continues at Silverstone this coming weekend. Don't miss it.

Follow Cash Felber's full 2026 campaign and stay updated on every lap at his official site: cashfelber.com

The same applies for Roman: romanfelber.com

The Felber Twins are just getting started. The British F4 Championship - and the road to Formula 1 - has a new story to follow

About Fortec

Fortec Motorsport is one of the United Kingdom's leading junior single-seater teams, competing across multiple categories with a track record of winning races and developing drivers for higher levels of the sport. The team is renowned for engineering depth, data-driven coaching, and a high-performance culture.

About FLBR Motorsport

FLBR Motorsport supports twin drivers Cash and Roman Felber with a program built on disciplined driver development, engineering rigor, and a people-first culture. From U.S. podiums to the European ladder, FLBR's mission is simple: build champions the right way-technically, mentally, and ethically.

Media Contact Information

Josh Felber

press@flbr.com

https://flbrmotorsport.com/

SOURCE: FLBR Motorsport

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cash-felber-british-f4-2026-second-podium-in-two-meetings-as-the-1170324