News summary:

Developed by euNetworks to deliver the highest levels of protection for sensitive data moving between European data centers

Built on Adtran's solution, euNetworks' new Quantum Shield service enables quantum-safe encryption across private high-capacity connectivity, with continuous optical and fiber plant monitoring

The new offering supports regulated industries with strong assurance against current and emerging cybersecurity threats

Adtran and euNetworks today announced their collaboration on the launch of a new quantum-safe private connectivity service, Quantum Shield. euNetworks has developed Quantum Shield using Adtran's optical transport technology to augment its broader architecture, which is designed to deliver secure, scalable data center connectivity across euNetworks' pan-European network.

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Adtran's encrypted optical transport technology is helping euNetworks deliver the highest levels of protection for sensitive data moving across Europe.

The new offering is built for enterprises with stringent security, performance and customer-controlled encryption requirements. The deployment combines high-capacity dedicated infrastructure with real-time fiber monitoring and enhanced optical-layer visibility to safeguard critical traffic. By integrating advanced encryption with continuous monitoring across the optical layer, euNetworks can deliver the highest levels of protection for sensitive data moving across Europe.

This comes at a time when organizations across Europe are accelerating plans to secure data in transit in response to evolving cybersecurity regulations and post-quantum security guidance. The EU's coordinated post-quantum cryptography roadmap* targets migration of high-risk and critical infrastructure environments by 2030, while regulations, including DORA and NIS2, are increasing expectations for encryption, crypto-agility and the protection of sensitive traffic traversing private and third-party infrastructure.

euNetworks will offer Quantum Shield to customers as an additional security layer for their Private Connect MOFN solution, which provides private, managed network infrastructure for organizations seeking enhanced security, scalability and control over their data. The addition of private quantum-safe connectivity provides the security of the organization's dedicated fiber, plus quantum-resistant encryption at Layer 1, ensuring all traffic is automatically encrypted.

The new infrastructure is built on Adtran's FSP 3000 optical transport platform, incorporating S-Flex technology to support high-capacity encrypted DCI services. euNetworks is harnessing post-quantum cryptography aligned with NIST standards to protect traffic traversing dedicated optical infrastructure. The cryptography is designed to meet current requirements while remaining aligned with emerging cybersecurity standards, supporting a crypto-agile approach as requirements evolve.

The encryption is coupled with Adtran's ALM solution to provide continuous assurance by instantly detecting and precisely locating fiber-tapping events. Together, these capabilities deliver an integrated optical system that supports low latency, high throughput and enhanced security while giving customers full transparency and control over how their data is secured across the optical layer.

"Data center connectivity sits at the heart of our customers' operations, particularly in environments where security and resilience are non-negotiable," said Marisa Trisolino, CEO of euNetworks. "We're committed to providing customers with connectivity that meets increasingly stringent security requirements and chose to partner with Adtran because they bring deep expertise in optical networking and a practical understanding of how private infrastructure is built and operated at scale. Together, we're providing connectivity that combines strong security, predictable performance and clear visibility into the underlying network, while customers retain control over how their data is encrypted. As customer expectations continue to evolve, having trusted partners and proven solutions is essential to supporting long-term digital growth across Europe."

"Operators like euNetworks are setting a clear benchmark for how secure data center connectivity should be delivered," commented Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "This deployment shows how purpose-built optical platforms, developed through decades of expertise in secure DCI, can support private network models that prioritize security, transparency and operational control. By combining quantum-resilient encryption with real-time fiber monitoring, we're helping euNetworks safeguard critical traffic without compromising performance or scalability. This kind of deployment reflects a broader shift in how critical connectivity is being built, giving enterprises confidence that their networks are ready not just for today's demands, but for the security challenges ahead."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

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ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a pan-European provider of bandwidth infrastructure services and a vital enabler of Cloud and AI adoption. We're the leading connectivity partner for data centre companies and their customers in Europe, directly connecting over 600 data centres today. We own and operate 18 metropolitan city networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries. A leading provider of cloud connectivity, we directly connect to all major cloud platforms.

euNetworks delivers scalable solutions to a customer base that is at the centre of technology transformation, offering a targeted portfolio of metropolitan, private and long haul network services underpinned by Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, Ethernet and Internet technology. We proactively invest in our network to ensure Europe's demand for bandwidth is met today and into the future.

euNetworks delivers services with an active commitment to Sustainability, striving towards net-zero carbon emissions, promoting environmentally responsible supply chain practices and engaging collaboratively with the industry to address the environmental challenges ahead.

Further resources

*• European Commission Coordinated Implementation Roadmap for the Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (published June 2025): EU PQC Roadmap

European Commission Recommendation on a Coordinated Implementation Roadmap for the Transition to Post-Quantum Cryptography (Recommendation EU 2024/1101): EU PQC Recommendation 2024/1101

UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Timelines for migration to post-quantum cryptography: NCSC PQC Migration Timelines

EU Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) ICT risk management and cryptographic controls: DORA Article 6 ICT Risk Management Framework

DORA Regulatory Technical Standards Encryption and cryptographic controls: DORA RTS Article 6 Encryption and Cryptographic Controls

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