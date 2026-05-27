Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27

ISIN Fund Name Net Amount Gross Amount Currency Announcement Date Ex Date Record Date Payment Date
NL0009272749 VanEck AEX UCITS ETF 0.7225 0.8500 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0009272764 VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF 0.5695 0.6700 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0009272772 VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF 0.6460 0.7600 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0009272780 VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF 0.6460 0.7600 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0009690239 VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF 0.3570 0.4200 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0009690247 VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF 0.2040 0.2400 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0010273801 VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF 0.1700 0.2000 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0010408704 VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF 0.2975 0.3500 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0010731816 VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF 1.4705 1.7300 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
NL0011683594 VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF 0.6885 0.8100 EUR 27/05/2026 03/06/2026 04/06/2026 10/06/2026
© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.