VanEck ETFs N.V. - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 27
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck AEX UCITS ETF
|0.7225
|0.8500
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.5695
|0.6700
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.6460
|0.7600
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.6460
|0.7600
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.3570
|0.4200
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0009690247
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Corporates UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0010273801
|VanEck iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.1700
|0.2000
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0010408704
|VanEck World Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|0.2975
|0.3500
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0010731816
|VanEck European Equal Weight Screened UCITS ETF
|1.4705
|1.7300
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.6885
|0.8100
|EUR
|27/05/2026
|03/06/2026
|04/06/2026
|10/06/2026
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