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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 10:10 Uhr
155 Leser
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Gordon Brothers Offering for Sale by Private Treaty a Fully Electric Landing Utility Vessel

Sale represents unique opportunity for buyers to purchase the U.K.'s first fully electric zero-commission commercial landing utility vessel

London, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is offering for sale by private treaty a fully electric commercial landing utility vessel (E-LUV 2208) with an associated power storage system on behalf of the joint administrators of Coastal Workboats Scotland Limited.

Located in Scotland, the E-LUV 2208 is purpose-built for a wide range of applications including workboat operations, aquaculture support and local ferry services. Built by Coastal Workboats Scotland Limited in collaboration with Damen Shipyards, it marks a significant step forward in maritime decarbonisation.

Developed on Damen's proven design platform, refined through years of real-world performance across demanding marine sectors, the vessel combines a trusted hull form with robust, industrial-strength construction to deliver exceptional reliability, durability and operational confidence from day one. The E-LUV 2208 has limited fit-out works remaining, presenting an opportunity for a buyer to complete the final build to suit their operational requirements.

"The E-LUV 2208 represents a rare opportunity to acquire a truly pioneering asset," said Oliver Veart, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "For the right buyer the E-LUV 2208 offers a compelling first-mover advantage in the transition to green maritime operations. We are inviting serious enquiries from buyers looking to lead in the future of commercial workboat operations."

For further information or to schedule a viewing, visit our website.

About Gordon Brothers
Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Narrative Strategies gordonbrothers@narrativestrategies.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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