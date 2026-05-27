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WKN: A112ST | ISIN: US47215P1066 | Ticker-Symbol: 013A
Tradegate
27.05.26 | 10:29
25,550 Euro
-0,97 % -0,250
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD.COM INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,40025,55011:30
25,40025,55011:19
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:12 Uhr
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Anycubic Kobra X Now Available on Joybuy Across Four European Markets

SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic today announced that the Kobra X is now available on Joybuy, JD.com's European retail platform, across the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

As part of Joybuy's New Arrival Day campaign, the Kobra X is priced at £259 in the UK and €279 in Europe, with a complimentary four-colour filament set included. Customers can start printing immediately upon receiving the unit. The promotion is live now across UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

First introduced at Formnext 2025, the Kobra X is designed for users who want multicolour printing without external colour systems or complex configuration. Its second-generation four-channel printhead keeps the molten filament path to around 30 mm, cutting colour-switching time by 30-50% and reducing purge waste by a similar margin in internal testing. Tom's Hardware called it "an excellent, entry-level four-color printer"; TechRadar described it as "a feature-packed option that's perfect for beginners and enthusiasts."

Through the Joybuy platform, the Kobra X is available to over 40 million European consumers, supported by JD.com's same-day and next-day delivery across 30+ major cities, including London, Paris, Cologne, and Amsterdam.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a global manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and printing materials, with products spanning FDM and resin platforms. Founded in 2015, the company serves users across more than 200 countries and regions, with a product lineup that includes the Kobra and Photon series, covering entry-level to prosumer use cases in both consumer and professional segments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988401/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anycubic-kobra-x-now-available-on-joybuy-across-four-european-markets-302782866.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.