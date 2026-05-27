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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:18 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Infortrend Technology: Infortrend to Showcase Next-Generation AI Infrastructure from Edge to Cloud at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced it will unveil next-generation infrastructure at COMPUTEX Taipei to power AI and data-intensive workloads from the intelligent edge to the enterprise cloud.

From June 2-5, at Booth J0306, Infortrend will present integrated solutions designed to simplify deployment, maximize compute and storage performance, and optimize GPU utilization. The showcase highlights infrastructure spanning the full spectrum of AI and enterprise workloads:

Edge Computing for Distributed Environments

  • Edge Computing Platform - A purpose-built solution that brings AI inference, real-time analytics, and intelligent automation directly to where data is generated, empowering organizations to act on insights at the moment they matter, without routing everything through the data center. It is available either as Bare-Metal Hardware, or as a pre-integrated hardware and software solution supporting three deployment modes-Standalone Edge, High Availability (HA) Edge, and Advanced Edge (cluster)-to match any operational scale or resilience requirement.

Private Cloud for Data Centers

  • Enterprise Cloud Platform - A fully integrated cloud platform that combines high-performance compute, GPU acceleration, and a pre-installed software stack. It reduces infrastructure complexity and enables high availability and fast scaling to support demanding AI training, big data analytics, and HPC workloads.

High-Performance Storage for AI and HPC

  • EonStor GS 5000U - Enterprise-grade U.2 NVMe storage delivering industry-leading 125GB/s throughput and 2.4M IOPS, accelerating AI training and inference.
  • EonStor GSx 5000 -- High-density parallel file storage solution capable of aggregating the throughput of up to 10 GSx appliances, enabling concurrent dataset access for intensive AI training and HPC workloads.

"Intelligence is no longer a capability reserved for the data center-it is moving to every factory floor, every retail store, every intersection, and every hospital. The organizations that will lead the next decade are those who can deploy AI seamlessly at every point in the network, from a single edge node at a remote site to a multi-petabyte enterprise cluster. At Infortrend, our mission is to make that vision a reality by delivering infrastructure that is as intelligent as the workloads it runs. At COMPUTEX, we invite the world to see what that future looks like today," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Visit Infortrend at COMPUTEX to explore AI, HPC, enterprise IT, and media post-production use cases, with live demonstrations illustrating how Infortrend solutions drive performance and efficiency at every layer of the infrastructure stack.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend and EonStor are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985310/Infortrend.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-to-showcase-next-generation-ai-infrastructure-from-edge-to-cloud-at-computex-2026-302781922.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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