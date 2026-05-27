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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 10:22 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Asset Workflows Ltd.: Asset Workflows Secures Major Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth Across Sectors and Regions

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Workflows Ltd, a specialist provider of asset data management, operational assurance, and digital workflow solutions, today announced a major strategic investment led by CoMade, alongside two highly regarded specialist healthcare investors. The investment will significantly strengthen Asset Workflows' expansion across Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific region, accelerating product development, sector diversification, and regional delivery capability.

CoMade's investment reflects strong confidence in Asset Workflows' team with decades of experience and a differentiated approach to asset data, governance, and operational readiness across asset-intensive industries. With an established track record in energy, infrastructure, and industrial markets, Asset Workflows is increasingly applying its capabilities to complex, highly regulated environments including healthcare where data integrity, compliance, and operational assurance are mission-critical.

The additional participation of two specialist healthcare investors further validates the relevance of Asset Workflows' technology and services within healthcare systems, life sciences, and regulated clinical environments.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment for Asset Workflows," said Peter Adam, Managing Director of Asset Workflows Ltd. "CoMade brings deep experience in scaling technology-enabled businesses across Australia and APAC, while our healthcare investors add invaluable insight into one of the most demanding and high-impact sectors we serve. Together, they strongly endorse both our strategy and our team."

The investment will be used to:

Expand Asset Workflows' presence and delivery capability across multiple regions

Accelerate development of digital products supporting asset data quality, change management, and operational assurance

Scale sector-specific solutions, including energy, infrastructure, and healthcare markets

Strengthen partnerships with enterprise platforms such as SAP, IBM Maximo, and other asset and maintenance ecosystems

CoMade and Asset Workflows Chairman Ian Spenceley commented that "Asset Workflows' combination of deep domain expertise, practical delivery capability, and scalable digital solutions positions the company strongly for sustained international growth."

Asset Workflows already supports clients globally across energy, refining and helping organisations improve asset performance, reduce operational risk, and create trusted data foundations for decision-making.

With this investment, Asset Workflows enters its next phase of growth - scaling proven capabilities, expanding internationally, and deepening its impact in sectors where asset reliability and data confidence matter most.

Media Contact:
Peter Adam
Email: peter.adam@assetworkflows.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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