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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:24 Uhr
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Qiming Venture Partners: Domestic Display Chip Leader Viewtrix Technology Listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewtrix Technology, a portfolio company of Qiming Venture Partners and a leading display chip design enterprise in China, successfully listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, marking the sixth IPO for Qiming Venture Partners since the beginning of the year. Viewtrix Technology (03310.HK) offered its shares at a price of HK$20.81 per share and opened at HK$25.48 per share with a market capitalization of HK$10.9 billion.

As early as 2019, Qiming Venture Partners led the Series C financing of Viewtrix Technology and continued to support the company's development in the subsequent Series D financing.

Founded in 2012, Viewtrix Technology is committed to providing reliable and high-performance display driver solutions for consumer electronics brands. Adopting a Fabless business model, the company offers AMOLED display driver chips mainly for smartphones and Micro-OLED display backplanes/drivers mainly for VR/AR devices. With years of technological accumulation and product iteration, Viewtrix Technology has firmly established itself as a key player in the display driver chip industry. It is not only the first company based in Chinese mainland to receive brand company certification for AMOLED DDICs, but also the only one to have shipped over 10 million units to these companies.

Viewtrix Technology's AMOLED DDICs have been mass-produced and delivered to various top smartphone companies globally featuring in over 10 different product series. These smartphone companies collectively hold more than a quarter of the global market share. According to Frost & Sullivan, Viewtrix Technology is the fifth-largest supplier, and the largest Chinese mainland-based supplier, in the global smartphone AMOLED DDIC market in terms of sales volume in 2024. In addition, Viewtrix Technology is a key supplier in the Micro-OLED display backplane/driver, ranking second in global sales volume, and it is also the largest independent supplier headquartered in China in this field.

Alex Zhou, Managing Partner of Qiming Venture Partners stated: "In 2019, China's semiconductor industry was entering a period of rapid growth, and China's mobile phone industry had taken a leading position globally. Tracing upstream from downstream terminal demand, the display chip sector featured strong industrial logic and growth potential. Back then, Viewtrix Technology focused on the core business of display driver chips, which highly aligned with our investment thesis and represented a promising niche segment we were very optimistic about. During the seven years partnering with Viewtrix Technology, Qiming Venture Partners has stood by the company with a long-term mindset, supporting it all the way to its IPO. Today, Qiming Venture Partners maintains an increasingly focused investment strategy, sticking to our proven circle of competence and steadily executing our investment layout. In the technology investment sector, Qiming Venture Partners has long been committed to two core investment themes: First, artificial intelligence, as a General Purpose Technology, will surely reshape all industries. Second, China's world-class capabilities in product design, engineering R&D, and advanced manufacturing deliver global competitiveness. Anchored by these two themes, we will focus on two key areas: AI technology and industrial applications, and hard tech."

About Qiming Venture Partners
Qiming Venture Partners was founded in 2006. Currently, Qiming Venture Partners manages eleven US Dollar funds and seven RMB funds with $9.5 billion in capital raised. Since our establishment, we have invested in outstanding companies in the Technology and Healthcare industries at the early and growth stages.

Since our debut, we have backed over 580 fast-growing and innovative companies. Over 210 of our portfolio companies have achieved exits through IPOs at the NYSE, NASDAQ, HKEX, Shanghai Stock Exchange, or Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or through M&A or other means. There are also over 80 portfolio companies that have achieved unicorn or super unicorn status.

Many of our portfolio companies are today's most influential firms in their respective sectors, including Xiaomi, Meituan, Bilibili, Zhihu, Roborock, Hesai Technology, UBTech, WeRide, HyperStrong, Insta360, Unisound, Biren Technology, Z.ai, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Tigermed, Zai Lab, CanSino Biologics, Schrödinger, APT Medical, Sanyou Medical, AmoyDx, SinocellTech, Insilico Medicine, AusperBio, Yuanxin Technology, Medilink Therapeutics, LaNova Medicines, StepFun, among many others.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/domestic-display-chip-leader-viewtrix-technology-listed-on-hong-kong-stock-exchange-302782877.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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