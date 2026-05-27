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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.05.2026 10:34 Uhr
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Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau: Photo Exhibition of "Enchanted Encounters: From Yellow Sea Wetlands to African Savannas" Unfolds in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 22, coinciding with the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges and the International Day for Biological Diversity, the themed photo exhibition "Enchanted Encounters: From Yellow Sea Wetlands to African Savannas" was held in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Through vivid photography, the exhibition showcased the achievements of China and Kenya in wildlife and ecological conservation, attracting more than 300 visitors from various sectors of both countries.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Inside the exhibition hall, images showcasing Yancheng's successful restoration and rewilding of the milu deer population, along with habitats of rare migratory birds such as the red-crowned crane and spoon-billed sandpiper, were displayed alongside iconic Kenyan wildlife including African elephants, giraffes, and lions. Though separated by thousands of miles, the two regions were brought together through their shared commitment to ecological conservation.

Chen Weihong, vice mayor of Yancheng, said in her speech that by using photography as a bridge and ecology as a bond, the exhibition aims to build consensus for cooperation and add a new chapter of ecological mutual learning to China-Africa friendship.

H. E. Erastus Mwencha, former deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission and a member of the Advisory Committee of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, noted that the successful conservation of the milu has become a model for global ecological governance and a vivid example of effective international cooperation. He added that Kenya and China enjoy broad prospects for cooperation in wetland management, species conservation, and youth exchanges, and expressed hope that the East African savannas and the Yellow Sea wetlands would achieve "ecological resonance."

Later that afternoon, Yancheng also held the "Yanwu: Soaring Orient - Adventure of Dual Wonders" Africa Ecological Tourism Promotion Conference at the Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau in Nairobi. The Kenya Tourism Board and Yancheng Yanwu Group signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen exchanges in ecological conservation and tourism development, and to promote the sharing and integration of eco-tourism resources between the two sides.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Africa Regional Bureau



Contact for media only: Contact person: Ms. Shen, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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