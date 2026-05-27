SINTEF Selects Power to Hydrogen to Produce Green Hydrogen for the PYROCO2 EU Green Deal Project in Norway

Power to Hydrogen's Second Commercial Project Extends Industrial-Scale AEM Electrolysis Into Chemicals Manufacturing

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / Power to Hydrogen (P2H2), a developer of anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer systems, today announced a binding commercial order from SINTEF , one of Europe's largest research institutes, for a half-megawatt AEM electrolyzer system scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2026. The system will be deployed at SINTEF's facility in Tiller, Norway, where it will produce green hydrogen for a novel gas fermentation process that combines green hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide to produce zero-emission acetone, a platform chemical used across solvents, plastics, and industrial value chains.

The order is Power to Hydrogen's second commercial project, following the company's landmark project at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges - set to be commissioned this summer - and marks an important expansion of AEM electrolysis into green chemicals and industrial carbon utilization. This new installation is part of PYROCO2 , a flagship EU Horizon 2020 Green Deal project funded by the European Union (grant agreement #101037009), involving a consortium aimed at demonstrating a commercially viable route for direct conversion of CO2 to acetone. PYROCO2 targets one of the key challenges in the management of the carbon cycle: making direct use of captured CO2 to produce industrial chemicals.

"This project is about demonstrating a practical and scalable route to transform captured CO2 and renewable hydrogen into valuable chemicals," said Alexander Wentzel, Chief Scientist at SINTEF. "To make that viable, we need hydrogen production technology that can combine efficiency, flexibility, and a pathway to lower system cost. We believe that Power to Hydrogen's AEM platform can fulfill this ambition."

"SINTEF is among the most rigorous research institutions in Europe, and they selected our technology because it delivers what serious industrial processes need: cost efficiency and durability under real operating conditions," said Paul Matter, CEO of Power to Hydrogen. "It also shows growing commercial demand for industrial-scale AEM electrolysis as industries look for ways to decarbonize. We believe these kinds of applications will be critical to unlocking the next wave of demand for cost-competitive green hydrogen."

Power to Hydrogen's system will generate green hydrogen for a conversion process that combines hydrogen with captured carbon dioxide to produce acetone. The process is designed to be powered entirely by renewable electricity, making the end product effectively emissions-free. Power to Hydrogen's AEM architecture is engineered for fast load-following with intermittent renewable power and low degradation under continuous industrial cycling, making it a direct fit for the operational profile that projects like PYROCO2 require.

To learn more about SINTEF, please visit SINTEF .

About Power to Hydrogen

Power to Hydrogen (P2H2) makes industrial-scale electrolyzer systems that produce green hydrogen from renewable electricity. Its anion exchange membrane (AEM) platform is designed to deliver dynamic performance - including sub-50-millisecond load response and high-pressure hydrogen output - using a lower-cost, iridium-free materials pathway that avoids the scarce inputs that have historically constrained electrolyzers at scale. P2H2's systems are engineered for direct integration with variable renewable power and are designed to scale to repeatable multi-megawatt deployments, with multiple commercial projects underway globally. To learn more, visit power-h2.com , follow on LinkedIn , or contact info@power-h2.com.

About SINTEF

SINTEF is one of Europe's largest research institutes, with multidisciplinary expertise within technology, natural sciences and social sciences. SINTEF is an independent foundation which, since 1950, has created solutions and innovations for society and for customers around the globe, offering world-leading expertise and laboratory and test facilities in a wide range of technological fields. For decades SINTEF has collaborated closely with industry to develop solutions for Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), including extensive experience and infrastructure for demonstration of technologies needed for realizing the CCUS value chain.

CONTACT:

Aaron Endré for Power to Hydrogen

p2h2@endrecommunications.com

Silje Grytli Tveten for SINTEF

silje.grytli.tveten@sintef.no

SOURCE: Power To Hydrogen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/sintef-selects-power-to-hydrogen-to-produce-green-hydrogen-for-the-pyroco2-eu-gree-1170535