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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 10:42 Uhr
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IFS Launches IFS Zero, an agentic Emissions Operating System for Asset-Intensive Industries

Industrial AI applied: Measure, disclose, and optimize carbon emissions with IFS Zero

TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the launch of IFS Zero, an agentic Emissions Operating System designed for the world's most asset-intensive industries. The new solution provides a single, unified calculation platform that enables organizations to measure, disclose, and optimize their carbon emissions across Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 categories.

IFS Zero is purpose-built for carbon emissions management and created through extensive consultation with IFS customers in asset-intensive industries. Built with customers' needs in mind, IFS Zero works in concert with IFS's broader Sustainability Management module: the single destination where all sustainability data converges, spanning emissions, social impact, diversity metrics, and more, for corporate sustainability reporting. While Sustainability Management provides the overarching framework for enterprise-wide sustainability disclosures, IFS Zero goes deep on carbon, giving industrial organizations the granular, real-time emissions intelligence they need to move from reporting to action.

Lack of investment in emissions management has lead to fragmented data, manual reconciliation, and reports that require significant time investment to create. IFS Zero puts agentic AI to work across the entire data lifecycle - mapping sources, validating data, flagging anomalies, and producing audit-ready outputs - so sustainability teams spend less time on administration and more time driving decarbonization. The numbers reflect it: an audit-ready baseline in weeks, hundreds of hours of operational time saved annually, and a 30% reduction in data collection effort.

The rapid advancement of agentic Industrial AI presents a major opportunity to reduce emissions across asset-intensive industries. Research from sustainable investment firm Generation Investment Management, an IFS investor, suggests that, with full adoption across the three largest industrial sectors it serves, IFS technology could help abate over 2% of global CO2 emissions. IFS Zero helps unlock this potential by giving industrial companies the ability to analyze emissions data and take action in real time.

Caitlin Keam, VP Manufacturing and Sustainability Applications, at IFS: "With IFS Zero, we're fundamentally changing how industrial companies approach emissions management. For too long, sustainability has meant slow deployments, manual spreadsheets, and reporting after the fact. IFS Zero replaces that with an agentic operating system that delivers an emissions baseline in short timescales and enables visibility into your day-to-day operations. It allows customers to move beyond compliance and start using sustainability as a true strategic advantage."

Alessandra Leggieri, Senior Analyst, Net Zero & Energy Transition at Verdantix, said: "As asset intensive industries move beyond static carbon reporting toward operational decarbonization, buyers are gravitating toward vendors with strong data and operational foundations - particularly those that can handle asset level complexity, connect emissions data to energy consumption and efficiency analysis, and integrate sustainability insights into day to day operational and investment decision making"

IFS Zero launches alongside IFS Cloud 26R1, which becomes generally available on May 28, 2026. IFS Cloud 26R1 delivers targeted enhancements across Enterprise Resource Planning, Service Management, Enterprise Asset Management, and Aviation Maintenance - adding control and traceability at the operational moments where margin is won or lost. Together, IFS Zero and IFS Cloud 26R1 reflects the company's continued investment in Industrial AI across its growing product portfolio.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:
EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: adam.gillbe@ifs.com

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan
IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications
Email: mairi.morgan@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-launches-ifs-zero--an-agentic-emissions-operating-system-for-asset-intensive-industries,c4353780

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/1,c3541277

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ifs-launches-ifs-zero-an-agentic-emissions-operating-system-for-asset-intensive-industries-302782895.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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