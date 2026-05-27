Augusta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Science180 has announced the publication of the "Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation," the latest book by American scientist and researcher Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel.

The newly released publication explores Dr. Israel's research and interpretations developed after more than twelve years of studying cosmological and astronomical data from publicly available scientific sources. According to the author, the book examines mathematical models related to the formation timelines of the Earth, Moon, and Sun, including interpretations suggesting that the Earth formed in approximately 2.82 days, the Moon in 3.32 days, and the Sun in 3.69 days after the beginning of the universe, which Dr. Israel says support the Biblical account of creation through measurable scientific interpretation.

The study presented in the book attempts to examine origin-related questions through a new interdisciplinary perspective supported by a mathematical framework that Dr. Israel claims:

Highlights scientific data collected over centuries that Dr. Israel believes deserves deeper interdisciplinary examination at the intersection of science and faith, and

Presents an accessible perspective intended to help both scientists and non-scientists explore questions surrounding the universe's origin.

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel is a member of twelve American scientific and professional associations and is known for his interdisciplinary work involving cosmology, mathematics, philosophy, theology, and origins research. Through the publication, Dr. Israel presents his perspectives on the relationship between scientific inquiry and ancient religious texts.

"This work is intended to encourage discussion and deeper exploration surrounding science, mathematics, and the origins of the universe," said Dr. Israel. "The book invites readers to examine ideas, research, and historical perspectives from multiple viewpoints without taking sides between science and faith."

The publication arrives at a time when public interest in artificial intelligence, cosmology, origins research, and science-versus-faith discussions continues to grow globally. The book contributes to broader conversations surrounding humanity's understanding of the universe and the continuing dialogue between scientific and philosophical thought.

Dr. Israel has recently received recognition related to his work at the intersection of science and faith. In 2026, he received the "Best Scientist at the Intersection of Science and Faith in the United States" award from Best of Best Review, as well as the "Best Scientist Bridging Mathematics and Religion of 2026" award from Evergreen Awards.

In addition to publishing books, Science180.com also offers, via Science180Academy, scientific, educational, and research-based resources focused on cosmology, origins science, and interdisciplinary studies connecting mathematics, philosophy, and theology.

Readers interested in learning more about the publication can explore the "Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation" through Science180's official platforms.

About Science180

Science180 is an educational and research-focused platform that publishes content related to cosmology, mathematics, origins science, interdisciplinary studies, and discussions at the intersection of science, philosophy, and theology.

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel is also available for media interviews, educational discussions, and speaking engagements related to his research and publications.

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Source: ReleasePR.com