Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0WMPJ | ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 | Ticker-Symbol: AIXA
Xetra
27.05.26 | 10:59
53,28 Euro
+0,99 % +0,52
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AIXTRON SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIXTRON SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,4253,5011:15
53,4453,5011:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIXTRON SE53,28+0,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.