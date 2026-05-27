Electronic Brake Performance Monitoring System eradicates need for reactive brake testing through continuous monitoring, protecting operator licences and vehicle utilisation

Teletrac Navman, a connected mobility platform, has added a new Electronic Braking Performance Monitoring System (EBPMS) to its portfolio of automated compliance products, providing a regulatory-approved output that saves fleets time and protects operator licenses.

The integrated reporting available through the EBPMS is strictly aligned with the Drivers and Vehicle Standards Agency's (DVSA) industry specification. It ensures braking performance is captured with a 95% confidence level to provide a validated, in-service alternative to traditional roller brake testing.

Barney Goffer, UK Product Manager, says: "The DVSA has been very clear in its guidelines for commercial vehicle brake inspection, however the operational friction of manual safety inspections can be significant for fleets, from human error in paper-based records to time off the road for vehicles. Digitising this process and increasing regulatory compliance with high-integrity data are major benefits for operators to protect their licences, improve vehicle utilisation, and grow their bottom line."

By connecting to a trailer's Electronic Braking System, the EBPMS gathers data on every braking event, including pressure applied by the driver, pressure applied by the brakes, load on the axles and vehicle speed. The EBPMS uses algorithms to assess efficiency against the braking pressure demanded by the driver and the deceleration achieved.

Through the generation of automatic daily performance reports, the EBPMS solution offered by Teletrac Navman gives operators an up-to-the-minute view of fleet health, ensuring they are always ready, 365 days a year, for a DVSA safety inspection. It offers a robust and defensible record of roadworthiness that aligns with DVSA guidelines.

This solution's robust performance data and ability to identify braking degradation enables fleets to switch from reactive repairs to data and performance-led maintenance, pulling vehicles off the road when needed.

For more information on Teletrac Navman's EBPMS solution visit teletracnavman.co.uk

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman's goal is to empower the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. Teletrac Navman manages more than 750,000 vehicles and assets around the world. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.co.uk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260527473380/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact Carousel PR:

T: 0161 302 0206

E: Teletracnavman@carouselpr.com