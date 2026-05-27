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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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HKC Corporation Limited to Showcase World-First Display Technologies from HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026

LONDON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI will jointly exhibit at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026, taking place from June 2 to 5, 2026, under the shared theme "Win Beyond the Frame." The three brands will present a new generation of display technologies designed to push the boundaries of resolution, refresh rate, color performance and scenario-based visual experiences.

HKC will highlight its latest advancements in professional display innovation, led by the Shield C83U60, an 83.4-inch 12K ultra-wide curved monitor designed to deliver an immersive panoramic viewing experience without the visual gaps of traditional multi-screen setups. Built for professional design, simulation, high-end entertainment and advanced productivity, the product reflects HKC's continued focus on large-format, high-resolution display solutions.

HKC will also showcase two RGB-MiniLED monitors, including the 32-inch Apex 32U165VD and 27-inch Apex 27U165D. With RGB independent light control, the monitors are engineered to enhance color purity, contrast and halo control for HDR content creation and premium gaming. Additional highlights include the Shield 27H180 5K AI smart display and the Apex 27U240B 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor.

ANTGAMER will present an ultra-high-refresh esports lineup built for competitive gaming. Featured products include the ANT25ASF 24.1-inch 1K/1000Hz monitor, the ANT275PQ Ultra 1080Hz dual-mode monitor, the ANT275ZQE featuring fourth-generation Tandem WOLED technology, and the mass-production ANT257PF 750Hz monitor for gamers seeking faster response and smoother motion performance.

KOORUI will showcase versatile solutions for gaming, content creation and productivity. The S2741LM features a 4K UHD Mini LED panel with 1152 dimming zones, VESA DisplayHDR 1400, 300,000:1 static contrast and factory-calibrated color accuracy covering 98% DCI-P3, 99% Adobe RGB and 99% sRGB. Its dual-mode function enables 4K 160Hz for immersive gaming and FHD 320Hz for esports, while 90W USB-C, HDMI 2.1 and USB hub functions support modern workstations. The S4941XO 49-inch 32:9 OLED monitor offers a 5120×1440 ultra-wide view, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR True Black 400, 90W Type-C and KVM support, creating an efficient alternative to dual-monitor setups.

HKC, ANTGAMER and KOORUI welcome media, partners and industry professionals to visit Booth NO126, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, to experience their latest display innovations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988436/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hkc-corporation-limited-to-showcase-world-first-display-technologies-from-hkc-antgamer-and-koorui-at-computex-taipei-2026-302782759.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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