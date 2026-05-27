Focused Energy, the world's leading laser fusion company, has raised $240 million in a Series A financing round, making it the largest fully secured Series A financing in the global fusion industry to date. In addition to RWE, the investors include the Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation SPRIND, the European Innovation Council Fund, and the previous lead investor, Prime Movers Lab.

The new capital is to be invested into the former RWE power plant site in Biblis, Hesse. Using the site's infrastructure and RWE's power plant expertise, Focused Energy aims to accelerate fusion system development and establish Biblis as a blueprint for industrial laser fusion.

Dr. Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG: "Thanks to its excellent research ecosystem and innovative start-ups such as Focused Energy one of the leading companies in the field of laser fusion Germany is well-positioned to take a leading global role in nuclear fusion. That is why we are prepared to further expand our investment in Focused Energy. It sends an important message that the German federal and state governments are working together to advance development with the goal of building a commercial fusion reactor in Germany. RWE fully supports this goal: with our sites that we are currently decommissioning, their existing nuclear infrastructure, and our long-standing expertise in dealing with regulatory approvals, we are creating ideal conditions to secure internationally competitive advantages for Germany, both in terms of time and costs."

Focused Energy is making a long-term commitment to Europe, with Germany and particularly Hesse as the central location for industrial implementation.

"Fusion energy is entering a new era in Germany and Europe. It is now about translating our scientific excellence and industrial strength in fusion technology into industrial value creation," explains Thomas Forner, co-founder and CEO of Focused Energy. "The successful financing round confirms our scientifically grounded laser fusion approach, which has taken Focused Energy from a startup to the world's leading laser fusion company in just four years. With the new capital, we can further expand our lead in laser fusion in Hesse."

Focused Energy is a German American fusion company headquartered in Darmstadt, with offices in Berlin, Austin, and San Francisco. Founded in 2021 as a spin-off of Technical University Darmstadt, the company develops laser-based fusion technology to make clean, safe, and virtually inexhaustible energy industrially usable.

https://www.focused-energy.co

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