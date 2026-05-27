Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 11:18 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeRo Systems Awarded EUROCONTROL Contract for GRX Surveillance RF Monitoring Receivers

  • New hardware design with advanced L-band monitoring capabilities for Europe-wide deployment
  • Enhanced data integration supports seamless connectivity across European airspace

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, announced today that it was awarded a contract by EUROCONTROL for its next-generation GRX single- and multi-band receivers for deployment throughout Europe. Deliveries were successfully completed in January and April 2026, with the final batch scheduled for June, bringing the total shipment to 120 receivers.

Following a competitive tender process, SeRo was selected to deliver the next generation of its GRX receiver series optimized for L-band spectrum analysis with advanced features for monitoring the 1030/1090 MHz frequency bands. Once deployed, the sensors will extend EUROCONTROL's existing monitoring network throughout Europe, enabling broader geographic coverage and deeper insight into critical surveillance frequencies.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with EUROCONTROL by delivering our new GRX receiver design that offers significant improvements in signal reception and analysis performance," said Dr. Matthias Schäfer, CEO of SeRo Systems. "Continued frequency congestion and anomalies in air traffic surveillance system implementations are driving demand for RF monitoring systems that operate reliably in complex and congested environments. SeRo delivers solutions that strengthen the ability to observe, analyze, and respond to GPS jamming and spoofing, providing ANSPs and regulators the insights needed to safeguard critical infrastructure."

This contract extends SeRo's multi-year partnership with EUROCONTROL, supporting 1030/1090 MHz spectrum protection, which includes the ongoing operation of the EMIT platform, a system that currently processes up to 5 billion signals daily, and the EUROCONTROL Simulator of Surveillance Interrogators and Transponders (ESIT) project, which provides critical transponder load prediction and analysis for European airspace planning.

About SeRo Systems

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and enforce spectrum and regulatory compliance. SeRo's solutions support Air Navigation Service Providers, aviation authorities, and regulatory agencies across Europe and beyond. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and information security.

For more information about SeRo Systems and its surveillance monitoring solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987358/SeRo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sero-systems-awarded-eurocontrol-contract-for-grx-surveillance-rf-monitoring-receivers-302782932.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.