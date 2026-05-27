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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 11:30 Uhr
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TXOne Networks' Nasser Zayour on Why Execution, Not Visibility, Will Define the Next Phase of OT Security

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OT security is entering a new phase. While industrial organizations have significantly improved visibility into their environments, many still struggle to reduce risk without disrupting operations.

In an interview with CXO Insight Middle East, Nasser Zayour, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at TXOne Networks, explains why the industry must move beyond visibility-focused strategies toward operationally safe execution.

"Visibility is no longer the problem," said Zayour. "Organizations can identify risk, but many struggle to act because traditional remediation approaches do not align with how industrial environments actually operate."

Unlike IT environments, industrial systems operate under strict operational constraints where downtime, safety, and production continuity remain top priorities. As a result, many organizations face execution challenges despite understanding where vulnerabilities exist.

To address this gap, TXOne Networks is advancing its SenninRecon approach, designed to help organizations move from visibility to structured risk reduction through phased, operationally aligned actions.

For global channel partners and MSSPs, SenninRecon introduces a scalable and repeatable engagement model. Traditional OT visibility projects often result in static reports that require manual interpretation, limiting consistency and slowing time to value.

SenninRecon changes this. It enables partners to deliver a standardized methodology across customer environments, accelerate deployment through passive monitoring, and minimize operational disruption. By connecting risk insights to prioritized remediation paths, partners can move customers from assessment to measurable outcomes through a structured, repeatable approach, not isolated recommendations.

"Industrial cybersecurity is a team effort," Zayour added. "Real progress happens when vendors, partners, and site teams work together with a shared understanding of operational priorities."

As the OT security market evolves, organizations are increasingly prioritizing resilience, operational continuity, and measurable risk reduction over one-time visibility assessments. According to TXOne Networks, the next generation of OT security leaders will be defined not by how much they can see, but by how effectively they enable customers to act while maintaining uptime.

About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks provides cybersecurity solutions that protect industrial control systems and OT environments through operations-focused, defense-in-depth security approaches.
TXOne Networks

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988621/Nasser_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/txone-networks-nasser-zayour-on-why-execution-not-visibility-will-define-the-next-phase-of-ot-security-302782942.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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