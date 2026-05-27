Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die vielleicht JETZT spannendste Warren Buffett-Chance im Uran-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.05.2026 11:48 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Riverty Establishes Bank in Luxembourg

  • Fintech granted EU CRR banking licence after a 10-month application process
  • Riverty transforms its Payment and Credit business from a PSD2 payment institution into a fully licensed bank
  • Bank to begin operations in July, serving more than 1,800 merchants and approximately 25 million unique customers across 10 European markets
  • Bertelsmann's Carsten Coesfeld: "Banking license enables next phase of growth for Riverty

BERLIN, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverty, the fintech company of Bertelsmann is establishing a bank in Luxembourg to help merchants grow through embedded payment, credit and liquidity services. This is taking place against the backdrop that Europe's payments market is entering a new phase in which commerce, payments and financial services are increasingly becoming part of the same customer experience. At the same time, merchants increasingly require trusted financial infrastructure that works consistently across multiple European markets.

Carsten Coesfeld, member of the Bertelsmann Executive Board and responsible for Riverty, says: "Receiving regulatory approval for Riverty's banking licence in under a year is a major milestone for Bertelsmann and confirms Riverty's strong position and long-term experience as a leading European fintech. The license is of great strategic importance for Riverty. With regulatory approval in Luxembourg, Riverty is ideally positioned to expand its consumer finance business with new, innovative products and drive the verticalization of payments."

Andreas Barth, CEO of Riverty, says: "Financial decisions happen in every transaction. Merchants increasingly need seamless payment, financing and banking services embedded into the customer journey. With the banking licence, Riverty is building the European gateway for merchants - co-creating financial products that drive loyalty and customer lifetime value, with the ambition to become the best integrated bank in the merchant ecosystem."

Oliver Kuhaupt, Chief Risk Officer at Riverty and designated CEO of the bank, says:
"With the banking licence, we're taking direct responsibility for risk, compliance and execution at scale. What doesn't change is our focus. We operate at the core of the transaction, enabling merchants to improve conversion and cash flow while maintaining control of the customer relationship. It is a strong confirmation of our merchant-first approach - making consumer finance an additional driver for merchant growth."

The bank will begin operations in July 2026. Riverty's payment and credit unit, already serves more than 1.800 merchants with ~25 million customers, and processes more than 235 million transactions annually across Europe.

Over the coming years, Riverty plans to further expand its embedded financial services capabilities for merchants and consumers across Europe.

About Riverty Group

Riverty is a driving force in the fintech sector and operates in 10 European countries. With more than 4,000 employees, the Bertelsmann Group company offers payment, collection and factoring solutions that support businesses and consumers in managing financial processes and cash flows. The company brings more than 60 years of financial services experience, dating back to 1960.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact

Riverty
Kristina Hunter Nilsson
Corporate Communications Lead
press@riverty.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/riverty-establishes-bank-in-luxembourg-302782966.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.