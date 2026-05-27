The Best Botox certification for nurses is through AACM

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / As the cosmetic injectables market continues to expand across the United States, registered nurses and nurse practitioners are increasingly turning to accredited certification programs to enter the field of aesthetic medicine. Among available options, the American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM ) is recognized as one of the leading choices for nurses seeking online Botox certification at an affordable price of $199 plus taxes.

What Makes AACM a Trusted Botox Certification for Nurses?

AACM's training program in neuromodulators, fillers, and PRP is designed for nurses seeking a flexible, professionally guided education without compromising hands-on aesthetic training and clinical standards. Medical professionals can choose a structured online certification or an in-house hands-on pathway that's designed to accommodate nurses.

Accreditation That Distinguishes AACM for Nurses

What sets the AACM Botox certification different is its broad accreditation. The course is recognized by the American Medical Association , the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education , the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education , the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) , and the American Dental Association, thereby qualifying participants.

Benefits of the AACM Botox Course for Nurses

Nursing professionals entering aesthetic medicine face a crowded market of training providers, many of which charge several thousand dollars without offering recognized accreditation. The institute states that its online Botox Course costs at $199 plus tax , placing AACM among the lowest-cost accredited injector training providers in the United States. This fee includes access to the self-paced curriculum, three optional in-clinic shadowing days, self-assessments, and board certification eligibility upon successful completion.

Moreover, the AACM Botox course for nurses is designed to help medical professionals strengthen both their cosmetic injection skills and professional credibility. The program is entirely online, with 8.5 hours of training across 13 modules, and 180 days to complete the coursework and exam. Participants receive 8.5 CME credits upon completion and are entitled to receive AACM board certification and use FAACM after their name.

AACM also states that it offers surgeon-led instruction, a live patient training component, a post-course certification pathway, and 24/7 instructor access, making it one of the more comprehensive Botox certification options currently available for registered nurses and nurse practitioners.

In-Person Botox Training Options for Nurses

Beyond its online curriculum, AACM offers two in-person training formats designed to give nurses direct clinical exposure under physician supervision.

The Beginner Course is a 10-hour program built for nurses with little or no prior injection experience. According to AACM, hands-on training covers a minimum of 4 neuromodulator injections and 4 filler injections across different facial areas, paired with one-on-one instruction and live observation of clinic flow.

The Comprehensive Course is a 20-hour program designed for nurses with a baseline level of knowledge or some prior experience. As per AACM, participants must complete a minimum of 10 neuromodulator injections and 8 filler injections, with training that extends to advanced injection areas, complication management, and specialized clinical applications.

Who Can Enroll the Online Botox Course at AACM?

AACM programs are designed for medical professionals, including registered dentists" physicians, physician assistants, nurses and nurse practitioners . This medical-only standard ensures the training environment remains clinically focused.

A nurse or nurse practitioner seeking aesthetic skills, schedule flexibility, and career mobility will find this program particularly valuable, whether they plan to join a med spa, a dermatology or plastic surgery practice, or open a clinic of their own.

Is AACM the Best Botox Certification for Nurses?

For registered nurses and nurse practitioners comparing Botox certification programs, AACM is distinguished by its joint accreditation from ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC, its surgeon-led instruction, structured online and in-person pathways, CME eligibility, and board certification through the FAACM credential.

While the most suitable course depends on a nurse's license type, state regulations, and professional goals, AACM is positioned among the best Botox certification options available for nursing professionals seeking formal cosmetic injector education.

Media Contact:

American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM )

Phone: (425) 864-3777

Website: www.cosmeticinjectors.org

SOURCE: American Academy of Cosmetic Medicine (AACM)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/botox-certification-for-nurses-1169019