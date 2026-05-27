Partnership brings next-generation photo capture experiences to leading attractions across Europe, North America, and Asia

VENU+, a leading global provider of tech-enabled guest mobility, storage, and entertainment solutions and a portfolio company of Z Capital Group ("ZCG"), today announced a strategic partnership with Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, to enhance and expand photo capture experiences across Merlin's international portfolio.

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The partnership includes the rollout of VENU+'s Photo Capture platform across 13 Merlin attractions, including flagship destinations such as LEGOLAND Resorts and the London Eye, spanning Europe, North America, and Asia. The staged implementation is already underway, with several locations operational and additional sites scheduled for activation throughout 2026.

The agreement represents a significant expansion of VENU+'s presence in Europe and marks one of the largest photo capture partnerships in the region to date. It builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies, with Merlin having partnered with VENU+ across multiple product lines for more than two decades.

Through the partnership, VENU+ will deliver a fully integrated suite of photo capture solutions, including ride photography, immersive media experiences, roaming photography, and digital engagement tools, designed to enhance the guest journey and create lasting, shareable memories.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Merlin Entertainments and bring our industry-leading photo capture capabilities to some of the world's most iconic attractions," said John Dunlap, Chief Executive Officer of VENU+. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the guest experience by creating more opportunities for visitors to capture and relive meaningful moments. As demand for immersive and personalized experiences continues to grow, we are well positioned to deliver innovative solutions at scale."

The partnership responds directly to increasing guest demand for more dynamic and accessible ways to capture and engage with their experiences. By integrating advanced technologies such as facial recognition, digital content delivery, and real-time media experiences, VENU+ enables attractions to seamlessly blend physical and digital engagement across the guest journey.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with VENU+ to capture the moments and memories that mean so much to our guests," said Hywel Mathias, SVP Global Performance at Merlin Entertainments. "Photography is an important part of the experience we offer, and having a partner like VENU+ ensures we can bring families closer through play, and remember their visits long after they leave."

"At ZCG, we are focused on supporting platforms that enhance the customer experience through innovation and scale," said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "This partnership highlights VENU+'s ability to execute on large-scale, global opportunities and reinforces its position as a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the attractions industry. We are excited to support the team as they continue to expand their global footprint."

The partnership also signals continued momentum for VENU+'s global growth strategy, with additional product integrations and guest experience enhancements expected across Merlin's portfolio in the coming years.

About VENU+

VENU+ is the world's leading provider of full-service, tech-enabled solutions that generate revenue and improve the guest experience for entertainment destinations worldwide. Its offerings include guest mobility, smart lockers, souvenir coins, photo capture, and entertainment solutions. VENU+ operates in all 50 U.S. states and across 13 countries on four continents, setting the global standard for world-class products and services for more than 42 years.

VENU+ is backed by ZCG Private Equity, the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading, privately held global firm.

About Merlin

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 60 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences. See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held global firm comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, and technology development and solutions. ZCG's investors include pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions of dollars of capital. ZCG has approximately 400 professionals across five countries and is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.zcg.com.

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