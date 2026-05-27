Black Kite Expands EMEA Presence to Meet Enterprise Demand for Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) Solutions

Black Kite deepens its commitment to provide EMEA organizations with AI-native capabilities to uncover cyber risks buried in the vendor ecosystem before they escalate

BOSTON, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Kite, the leader in third-party cyber risk management, today announced the company has extended its reach into EMEA, establishing a strategic hub in the United Kingdom. This milestone marks the next phase of international growth as Black Kite continues to deliver cutting-edge AI-native Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) solutions.

"We are expanding our EMEA presence in response to global growing demand for solutions that enable better management of supply chain risk and understanding vendor cyber posture," said Paul Paget, CEO, Black Kite. "We are dedicated to empowering the region's organizations with on-the-ground expertise, ensuring they remain resilient against cyber threats through our automated third-party risk intelligence and real-time insights. Building a robust local presence and partner network is central to how we deliver value to our customers as we drive our next chapter of growth."

Black Kite is now serving and supporting current and potential customers across EMEA.

The only cyber risk platform providing complete, real-time visibility into the extended supply chain, Black Kite enables organizations to act faster, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of threats. It does this by revealing deep risk signals that span ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. From cyber assessments to continuous monitoring and risk response, organizations can now manage risk across their entire ecosystem based on the industry's most trusted cyber risk intelligence.

Black Kite EMEA highlights include:

Local teams and support: Claude Mythos Preview reproduced known vulnerabilities at an 83.1% rate on industry benchmarks, compared to 66.6% for the next-best model. The results highlight a critical, global supply chain risk where vendors lacking Project Glasswing access face a significant security deficit, a gap that only Black Kite can bridge. Built on a thesis that has now been validated at scale - the cyber ecosystem risk that matters is continuous, Nth-party, and connected - Black Kite is empowering its EMEA partners and customers to mitigate risks with TPCRM capabilities built for AI-speed threats.

Claude Mythos Preview reproduced known vulnerabilities at an 83.1% rate on industry benchmarks, compared to 66.6% for the next-best model. The results highlight a critical, global supply chain risk where vendors lacking Project Glasswing access face a significant security deficit, a gap that only Black Kite can bridge. Built on a thesis that has now been validated at scale - the cyber ecosystem risk that matters is continuous, Nth-party, and connected - Black Kite is empowering its EMEA partners and customers to mitigate risks with TPCRM capabilities built for AI-speed threats. New partnerships: New strategic partnerships with organizations including Elasticito, Sayari, and RAS Infotech are expanding Black Kite's reach within EMEA as the company continues to focus on a partner-driven growth strategy.

"Black Kite gives us dependable, decision-grade insights into virtually any organization we care about in CEE and beyond, using transparent industry standards to uncover blind spots across the external attack surface - and by quantifying cyber risk with Open FAIR, it turns technical findings into reliable, business-ready decisions," said Philipp Schaefer, Cyber Risk Manager, Erste Group.

"Black Kite has been part of our security program for years. The outside-in view it gives us of our own attack surface is something I rely on daily, and being able to apply that same lens across every company in our investment portfolio and new acquisitions gives us a level of visibility we simply didn't have before," said Ash Patel, IT Director and Head of Cyber, ECI Partners LLP.

"Elasticito's customers are thrilled to be working with Black Kite in order to gain visibility and protect their entire third-party vendor ecosystem," said Ronan Lavelle, Co-Founder and Director at Elasticito. "By expanding the company's technology and presence in EMEA, Black Kite is in the right place at the right time to take advantage of an evergreen and prime market."

To learn more or to see the Black Kite platform in action, reach out to the Black Kite EMEA team.

About Black Kite

Black Kite is the AI-native third-party cyber risk management platform trusted by over 3,000 customers to manage every supplier and every risk across their extended ecosystem. Powered by the industry's highest-quality risk intelligence, spanning over 40 million companies, Black Kite is differentiated by the accuracy, transparency, and actionability of its data. The platform automates vendor monitoring and risk assessments, surfacing reliable insights into ransomware susceptibility, regulatory gaps, financial exposure, and more. With Black Kite, security and risk teams gain always-on visibility and trusted intelligence to act early, reduce exposure, and stay ahead of third-party threats. Black Kite has received numerous industry awards and recognition from customers. Learn more at www.blackkite.com, or on the Black Kite blog.

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