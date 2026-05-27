ViaBTC Group: ViaBTC Launches "Proof of Decade" Campaign to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC Group, a leading global blockchain infrastructure provider, today announced the launch of its 10th-anniversary campaign, marking a major milestone since its founding in 2016. The campaign celebrates ten years of continuous development, reliable service, and long-term commitment to miners, traders, and crypto users worldwide.

The theme "Proof of Decade" draws inspiration from the language of blockchain consensus, such as Proof of Work and Proof of Stake. On June 5, 2016, ViaBTC officially launched its mining pool service, beginning a journey that has since grown to serve 2 million users across more than 150 countries and regions. Over the past decade, ViaBTC has kept its Bitcoin mining pool running continuously with no service downtime and maintained one of the industry's lowest orphan rates, helping reduce invalid block losses and better protect miners' earnings.

ViaBTC Pool has consistently ranked among the world's top Bitcoin mining pools by hashrate and currently holds the No. 1 global ranking in LTC/DOGE merged mining, ZEC mining, and BCH mining. It supports over ten major PoW cryptocurrencies, providing secure, stable, and efficient mining services worldwide.

Beyond mining, ViaBTC Group has built a wider ecosystem anchored by CoinEx, its global cryptocurrency exchange, offering secure trading, multi-chain wallets, and integrated crypto asset management in over 200 countries and regions. By linking mining, trading, storage, and asset services, it provides a seamless all-in-one crypto experience.

"For ViaBTC, trust is established through consistent delivery, transparent earnings, fair settlements, and stable systems. As we embark on our next decade, we will uphold this commitment within a broader ecosystem and continue to build the infrastructure that the blockchain industry can depend on," said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC Group.

During the "Proof of Decade" campaign, ViaBTC will roll out a series of anniversary initiatives for users and partners worldwide, including community celebrations across key markets and a $100,000 prize pool campaign opening June 2, 2026.

About ViaBTC Group

Founded by Haipo Yang in May 2016, ViaBTC Group is a leading blockchain infrastructure provider with an ecosystem spanning ViaBTC Pool, CoinEx Exchange, CoinEx Wallet, and ViaBTC Capital. It offers seamless crypto services across mining, trading, asset management, and venture capital, and today ranks No. 1 in LTC/DOGE merged mining, serving over 2 million users worldwide. Visit https://www.viabtc.com/ for more information.

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